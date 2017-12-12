Merrychef e2s oven: A must-have for restaurants

Restaurateurs and chefs are often confronted with the challenge of ensuring consistent food quality and efficient service. These are crucial factors in customer satisfaction and repeat visits.

One kitchen equipment that restaurants must have is the Merrychef eikon® e2s, exclusively distributed in the country by Technolux. It is the first choice for businesses that want to prepare fresh, hot food on demand. This high-speed oven is the ideal way to toast, bake, grill and prepare a wide range of fresh or frozen food, such as sandwiches, pastries, pizzas, fish, meat and vegetables. The rapid cooking combines three heat technologies (tuned impingement, microwave, convection), which makes it 20 times faster than cooking food in a typical convection oven.

Designed to fit the modern front-of-house kitchen, the Merrychef eikon® e2s aesthetically combines classic and trendy looks that amazingly fit on a 600-millimeter worktop.

Equipped with the easyTouch® user interface, the icon driven, color touch-screen panel is capable of storing up to 1,024 multistage cooking profiles. It does makes cooking much easier with a touch of your finger and minimizes labor in the kitchen. The Merrychef eikon® e2s is so fun and easy to operate that you never want to cook with another oven again.

Technolux is the Philippines’s largest importer and supplier of a complete line of food service, small wares and laundry equipment for over 40 years.

