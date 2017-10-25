Meralco forces Game 7

Before a new record crowd of 53,642, the Meralco Bolts played their hearts out and gutted it out, pulling off a coast-to-coast 98-91 win over the Barangay Ginebra Kings to force a deciding Game Seven in the PBA Governors Cup title playoff Wednesday night at the Philippine Arena here.

Coach Norman Black rotated practically just seven men who waged a gallant fight to foil the Gin Kings’ first crack at a Governors Cup title repeat.

Allen Durham, Reynel Hugnatan, Garvo Lanete, Chris Newsome, Jared Dillinger, Cliff Hodge and Baser Amer fought bravely every inch of the way, forcing the do-or-die setto Friday in the same huge dome here.

“You really have to fight every second to beat them. We wanted to do that to give us a chance to do that again Friday,” said Meralco coach Norman Black.

“We’re now in the same situation as they are — one game to end the season. We just have to find a way to keep our guys fresh and come back to win the championship Friday,” Black added.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone offered no excuses.

“They came out strong and we just couldn’t get over the hump,” he said.

Both coaches acknowledged the key efforts of Durham, Hugnatan and Lanete in the game the Bolts led from start to finish.

The Bolts took the opening quarter at 29-17, led by as many as 20 at 44-24 and held on in the face of Ginebra’s determined chase in the second half.

“Our defense was pretty solid even us I think Ginebra found some holes in it in the second half. But for the most part, our defense was pretty solid. Offensively, Garvo (Lanete) got us to a good start from the perimeter. Reynel (Hugnatan) followed it up while AD (Durham) was still pretty solid inside the paint offensively and defensively,” Black also said.

“We have to do it again. But one thing I know about coach Tim (Cone), you can’t do the same thing twice against him,” he added.

Durham collected 28 points and 19 rebounds in another overpowering performance, Hugnatan drained six three-pointers and a total of 24 points while Lanete chipped in three treys and a total of 15 markers.

The Bolts found their shooting touch early, with Hugnatan and Lanete knocking in four treys to highlight their early surge.

Hugnatan, Lanete, Amer and Dillinger had strung up seven triples as against Ginebra’s 3-of-14 clip as Meralco took the half at 54-37.

From 17-29 down at the end of the first quarter, the Kings scored the first seven points in the next period but the Bolts answered with a bigger run a little later to build their 20-point lead.

Durham, Hugnatan and Lanete piled up double-digit outputs in the first half where the Bolts sizzled with a 22-of-46 field goal (48 percent) as against the Kings’ 15-of-36 clip (42 percent).

Then the Kings established some rhythm in the third, pounding the Bolts, 32-21, to come to within six, 69-75, going into the payoff period.