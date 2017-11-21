Megaworld expects sales in Cavite project to hit P9 billion

PROPERTY developer Megaworld Corp. said it is building a new business district within its 140-hectare township in General Trias, Cavite.

Total projected sales for the commercial lots is expected to reach P9 billion, the company said.

To be called Maple Grove Commercial (MGC) District, the 35-hectare property offers 363 prime lots for sale for companies and businesses is inspired by the masterplan of the Makati Central Business District, the country’s premier financial and commercial district developed by Ayala Corp.

“Within the district, we are creating subdistricts that [would] lead to a six-lane main avenue,” said Rachelle Peñaflorida, the company’s vice president for sales and marketing. “The entire development will be surrounded with green and leisure parks and the streets, composed of secondary and service roads, will be interconnected in a way that everything becomes accessible wherever you come from.”

Commercial lots being offered for sale range from 360 square meters (sq m) to 1,008 sq m in size.

One of the key features of the MGC District is how some buildings within the development will feature rooftop gardens, vertical and indoor gardens, as well as green porches and lawns, according to the company.

“We will be integrating skygardens on the rooftops of most buildings to be constructed,” Peñaflorida said. “Other sustainability and green initiatives that may be integrated by lot owners into their developments will also be welcomed as we strive to make Maple Grove a ‘green city in the south.’”

The new development will have seven green and open parks across the development, including a central park.

Completion of the district will be in 2022, after which, turnover of lots to owners will commence. Lot owners are expected to construct their buildings within five years from turnover.

Last year Megaworld announced it is allocating P10 billion to build the 140-hectare Maple Grove township in 10 years. The vast property strategically located in the growth center of General Trias, Cavite, is only 30 to 45 minutes away from Makati via Coastal Road and Manila–Cavite Expressway.