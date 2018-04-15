Medical and wellness tourism in the heart of the Philippines

NOWADAYS, new reasons to travel are usually for higher-purpose goals, such as volunteerism, spirituality, advocacy, and the holy grail of them all—wellness.

For while many people travel simply for fun and excitement, some people go to specific destinations and even to far-flung places to achieve wellness goals. This is so because people these days, particularly those who are truly passionate about their health and well-being, have started to care for themselves more and have become more conscious about their lifestyle.

If you frequently visit the social media more often, you have probably seen numerous posts that show people of all ages—from millennial yuppies to middle-aged parents or entrepreneur types—working out or indulging in spa treatments.

You also see people going to the beach or just having a staycation as part of their wellness regimen. Wellness has truly become a crucial life goal for many of us.

The only real obstacle for most of us in our journey toward our wellness goals is our busy schedule. Weekdays are often spent for work or school. In fact, weekends are the only time we can indulge in wellness activities, yet we still overlook this when weekends come.

There is just one simple secret to easily achieving our life goal of wellness, and that is to plan ahead. Plan way ahead of time a weekend getaway, and hie off to a place where we can pamper or even beautify ourselves and make ourselves feel good.

So, wouldn’t it be a treat if you could combine a weekend wellness and beautification outing with a relaxing and rejuvenating weekend staycation in a beautiful hotel? It would be, and the good news is that there is such a place where you can enjoy the best of both worlds—Maayo Stay Well in Mandaue, Cebu.

The Maayo experience

Maayo Stay Well is Cebu’s first four-star hotel and wellness complex that combines top-of-the-line hotel services, game-changing integrative medicine and professional aesthetic services in one world-class facility. It is currently at the forefront of the country’s burgeoning medical-tourism industry, with its world-class complex that provides an integrated line of services aimed at providing a holistic patient-centered wellness experience.

Located on Plaridel Street, Mandaue City, 15 minutes from the Mactan International Airport, the Maayo Stay Well is near Mactan Island’s pristine beaches, as well as Cebu’s bustling metropolis, shopping destinations, and entertainment hubs. And these are only more reasons to go.

Maayo in Cebuano means good, kind or well—a reflection of what the hotel stands for in terms of its people, the place, as well as its services and facilities. Maayo represents wellness, beauty and recuperation, particularly for those who need to not only strike a work-life balance, but would also like to feel good about themselves.

Maayo Hotel and Maayo Well

The Maayo Hotel is the hospitality component of the facility and serves as both a haven for travelers and vacationers and a wellness sanctuary for those wanting to experience Maayo’s holistic services.

From the moment the guests step into the lobby and take the first sip of the complimentary fruit drink, to the minute they receive turn-down service that comes with petite desserts to cap off their day—they will feel like royalty. Whether guests stay at a standard room or a suite, the empathy used to imbibe each room with thoughtful personality is strongly felt.

Maayo Hotel has 229 guest rooms painted in soothing hues and palettes that inspire relaxation and solace. It is also equipped with function rooms, a gym and spa, an infinity pool with a panoramic view of the city, as well as an outdoor jogging trail and a space for yoga.

In turn, Maayo Well is the wellness and beauty component of the facility, and is a modern outpatient clinic designed to provide a seamless guest-centered wellness experience. Maayo Well offers world-class outpatient services—these are medical procedures and tests that can be done without an overnight stay, many of which can be done in a few hours.

Maayo Well offers ambulatory care services and surgeries in the lines of general medicine, dental, aesthetic, nutrition, physical wellness, as well as gender-specific wellness. And these are performed by internationally and locally trained field specialists.

You can get a well-deserved, expertly executed hydrofacial, lightening or age-defying facial. Body toning Discovery PICO treatment, body-contouring Exilis, restorative dentistry, oral prophylaxis, rejuvenating health drips and infusions are also part of the Maayo Well’s repertoire.

Although Maayo Well offers many health-centered services, unlike a hospital, there is no intimidating clinical vibe and no harsh smell of medicine and hospital chemicals. It is even a rarity to see staff and doctors roaming the halls as if they were doing their rounds. This is to ensure that guests do not get the stiff and overwhelming hospital vibe that oftentimes scares them and makes their medical experience stressful.

A unique but important element of Maayo Hotel and Maayo Well is the unparalleled discretion and security that its guests are offered. There are discrete entrances and exits in the facility for guests who prefer to make their wellness experience private, or to just keep to themselves during their stay.

Indeed, Maayo Stay Well is there to serve people who are in search of a rejuvenating place to stay and be well, and help them achieve their wellness goal. Maayo Stay Well is the perfect place not just for a restful staycation, but also for a unique “beautication,” where beauty and wellness await the weary traveler.