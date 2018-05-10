Maynilad to replace 290 km of old, leaky pipes in 2018

WEST Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad) is replacing a total of 290 kilometers of old, leaky pipes this year, in line with its program to upgrade the distribution system and reduce water losses.

Once completed, this will bring the total length of pipes replaced within Maynilad’s concession area to 2,285 kilometers or 56 percent of the distribution system the company inherited 11 years ago following the 2007 reprivatization.

For 2018 Maynilad is investing P2.1 billion for pipe-replacement projects in various portions of its concession area. As of end of March pipe replacements completed were in Quezon City, Malabon, Manila and Las Piñas.

“We still need to invest in our Non-Revenue Water Reduction Program so we can bring down water losses to the optimal level of 20 percent by 2027,” Maynilad President and CEO Ramoncito S. Fernandez said.

Maynilad is the largest private-water concessionaire in the Philippines in terms of customer base. It is the concessionaire of the MWSS for the West Zone of the Greater Manila Area, composed of the cities of Manila (certain portions), Quezon City (certain portions), Makati (certain portions), Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas and Malabon, all in Metro Manila; Cavite City, and the towns of Bacoor, Imus, Kawit, Noveleta and Rosario, all in Cavite province.