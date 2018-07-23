May debt payments rise 103%, 5-month total is P385B

A TOTAL of P159.096 billion has gone to the payments of some of the national government’s debt for the month of May, pushing total debt payments for the first five months of the year to P385.142 billion, according to data from the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

BTr data showed the P159.096-billion payment represented an increase of 102.96 percent compared to the P78.387 billion made in the same month for 2017.

For May 2018, amortization payments of P137.985 billion outpaced interest payments made by the government, or P21.111 billion.

The government’s amortization expanded by 140.3 percent compared to the P57.421 billion made in May 2017, with much of the amortization hike this year attributed to the payment of local maturing securities, at P130.525 billion.

Of the total, domestic amortization for the month amounted to P130.636 billion; while foreign amortization accounted for P7.349 billion.

Earlier, National Treasurer Rosalia V. de Leon said that maturing government securities of P130 billion for May was funded by the BTr through its Bond Sinking Fund (BSF).

“First of all, remember we have a BSF, we have already been making contributions in anticipation of particularly the chunky ones [maturities], because it would be imprudent on our end if we’ll just leave it to the auctions to fund the maturity,” de Leon said.

Interest payments for the month showed a slight uptick of 0.6 percent compared to the P20.966 billion made in May 2017. Bulk of the interest payments went to domestic fixed rate Treasury bonds amounting to P16.587 billion.

Of the total, domestic interest payments accounted for P18.634 billion while foreign interest payments amounted to P2.477 billion for the month.

For the January-to-May period this year, a total of P385.142 billion went to the payment of some of the government’s debt both from local and offshore lenders—an increase of 9 percent compared to the P353.326 billion made in the same period last year.