Maximizing your phone memory by deleting images and not downloading apps

NOT everyone owns a phone with a huge built-in memory. In fact, a lot of smartphone users have devices with storage of less than 64GB. Thankfully, Apple has stopped making iPhones with a paltry 16GB of user memory, which was a big joke if you ask me. How far can 16GB take you? Not very far, if you like taking photos.

So how do you maximize your phone’s memory?

You can go to Settings on your phone and find the tab for Storage and this will tell you what is consuming your phone memory. Usually, it’s photographs and videos. I liked keeping these images until I realized they were just there; I never even looked at them. So I upgraded my Cloud storage (very cheap). I also deleted a lot of message threads, which included pictures and videos. Also deleted were a lot of apps that I didn’t use, or those that consumed a lot of memory.

Thankfully, HOOQ’s new mobile Web experience powered by Google Progressive Web App (PWA) technology allows users to watch HOOQ’s premium content without app downloads.

Progressive Web App—a technology championed by Google—allows HOOQ to deliver an app-like experience on the Web and displays seamlessly and identically on all devices, including desktop, mobile and tablet. “HOOQ’s deployment of PWA came on the back of findings that four in five consumers access the Internet daily on their smartphones and the usage between apps and web sites were about the same. At the same time, we ‘ve also learned that more than half of those who came to the app store interested in HOOQ chose not to download the app largely due to data constraints or the storage limits on their devices. This means that having a mobile app will only serve 50 percent of those mobile users, and serving up a pure Web experience allows HOOQ to potentially double its reach to mobile users consuming content regardless of their choice of viewing over the Web or on the app,” said Michael Fleshman, chief technology officer at HOOQ.

“The intent of introducing PWA is to deliver a smooth and engaging experience where customers with lower-end devices or low data caps can still enjoy the full HOOQ experience without the need to compromise. We are able to combine the ease of access and reach of the Web together with the immersive experience of a native app for customers to engage with HOOQ, browse the complete catalogue and play content without having to download the app,” he added.

HOOQ users can now experience faster load times and smoother interactions even in uncertain network conditions. With the help of pre-caching, HOOQ’s PWA stays up-to-date, serving the user with the newest premium content upon launch and users can also save HOOQ’s PWA to their home screen; making HOOQ accessible, without the hassle of downloading it from app stores.

Smartphone penetration in emerging Asia has been on the rise. In 2017 over 230 million smartphones were sold, according to research and analytics firm GFK. While a 44 percent year-on-year growth in smartphone penetration provides HOOQ with a good opportunity in Southeast Asia, over 60 percent of these handsets are in the low to mid range. This growing base of smartphone users realize that the storage space on their phones is limited and are less likely to download an app. More users can now access HOOQ directly from a URL and are able to share it on social media, e-mail, text message, etc., and skip the hassle of app downloads from an app store, resulting in a much larger potential user base.

HOOQ Philippines Country Manager Sheila Paul said this development would also be beneficial for seniors who don’t know how to work a smartphone but want to watch HOOQ content, including old Filipino movies and ongoing TV shows.

PWA is now live in all HOOQ markets, including the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, India and Singapore. Users can enjoy the best of local and Hollywood movies and TV series by simply going to www.hooq.tv.