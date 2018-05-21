Masters hikes prize to P3M

INSPIRED by the success of its last year’s revival, the International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) Villamor Philippine Masters will now be a P3-million event, easily lining it up as one of the major championships on the Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) calendar when it is held beginning on May 23 at the Villamor Golf Club (VGC).

An elite roster boosted by a slew of international players is all geared up for what used to be one of local version’s four majors, which made its long awaited return to its home at VGC last year after the sponsoring ICTSI and host Villamor agreed to finally stage the fabled event after a 17-year wait.

Clyde Mondilla joined the elite circle of Masters winners when he edged local aces Tony Lascuña and Jhonnel Ababa, and American Nicolas Paez by one on a six-under 282 aggregate last year, pocketing the top P360,000 purse from the total pot of P2 million.

With another million added up to this year’s prize fund, expect the battle for the top P550,000 prize to be fiercer, to go down to the last shot or putt.

“The increase in prize money only doubles the thrill. Coming off a long break, everybody is hungry, raring to go not only for the bounty but for the prestige and honor of being a Masters champ,” Lascuña said.

The men of the tour last played at Luisita in Tarlac for the Philippine Golf Tour Asia last month with Aussie David Gleeson fighting back from four down in the last four holes in regulation then nipping unheralded Erwin Arcillas in a playoff to end a long title spell. The same finish is expected in next week’s Philippine Masters, which continues to build up interest and excitement as the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.-organized event draws near.

“The playing condition will be as tough as usual as Villamor has never been regarded as an easy one,” VGC General Manager Guillermo Molina Jr. said “The important thing is to keep the ball in play, always.”

Premium will also be on accuracy, given the tree-lined layout’s tight fairways and the roughs that were grown to at least three inches to make it at par with international standards.

Joining the hunt in the event backed by BDO, KZG, Custom Clubmakers, Meralco, Sharp, Champion, Summit Mineral Water and PLDT, are two-time PGT Asia leg winner Ababa, veteran campaigners Jay Bayron, Michael Bibat, Elmer Salvador, Marvin Dumandan, Ferdie Aunzo, Mars Pucay, Joenard Rates, Gerald Rosales, Elmer Saban and many-time Masters champion Robert Pactolerin.

Held periodically from 1976 to 2000, the Philippine Masters used to serve as a precursor to the Philippine Open to attract pro golfers in the region and beyond. But after Cassius Casas ruled the event in 2000, the sport took a major hit following the economic turmoil and the ban on tobacco sponsorship of sporting events.

But after a 17-year wait, ICTSI and Villamor revived the fabled event and it is expected to stay on the tour calendar as one of the highlight events on the PGT.