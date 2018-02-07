Martinez, Miller in Korea

FILIPINO figure skater Michael Martinez arrived in Seoul on Wednesday to vie in his second Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang starting next week.

Together with his Russian coach, Slava Zagor, the 21-year-old Martinez flew a week early before his short program competition on February 16 and free skate the following day to ensure that he is in peak form before he plunges into action.

It will be his second Winter Olympics appearance after finishing 19th in Sochi. The Muntinlupa City native hopes to eclipse his result four years ago.

Martinez qualified for Pyeongchang after a Swede skater pulled out.

Asa Miller, a 17-year-old Filipino-American, will also don the country’s colors in ski’s slalom. The campaigner from Oregon completed the needed points set by the International Ski Federation for Olympic aspirants.