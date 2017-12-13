Martial law in Mindanao proves to be a come-on for investors–MinDa head

Trade and business will proceed as usual in Mindanao despite the extension of martial law for a year in the region, according to the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA).

MinDA Secretary Datu Abul Khayr Alonto said the agency supports the extension of military rule in the southern third of the country. Congress on Wednesday approved President Duterte’s appeal to continue the imposition of martial law in Mindanao for the entire year of 2018.

“We believe in the pure intent of the President to maintain the high security level in Mindanao, and to prevent another Marawi from happening. It is worth noting that the decisive action of the President to end terrorism in Mindanao once and for all is gradually yielding positive results for the island-region,” Alonto said in a statement.

He also added trade and business remain upbeat in the island in spite of the tight security protocol implemented by government troops. Alonto bared a number of businessmen expressed interest to invest in Mindanao.

“As a matter of fact, we continue to receive investment interests from various local and foreign investors despite Mindanao being under martial law. Major infrastructure projects are being approved and rolled out as well. Rest assured that there is no letting up in our pursuit for economic progress and sustainable peace in the island-region, even in the midst of a martial-law declaration,” the Mindanao development chief said.

Malacañang welcomed Congress’s approval for the extension. Presidential Spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. said the public should rally behind the government in its efforts to crush the Islamic State and the New People’s Army in Mindanao.

“We welcome the approval of both houses of Congress to extend the proclamation of martial law and the suspension of the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus in the whole of Mindanao beginning January 1, 2018, until December 31, 2018,” Roque said.

“Public safety is our primordial concern; thus, we ask the public to stand behind the administration and rally behind our defenders to quell the continuing rebellion in Mindanao; eradicate the Daesh-inspired Da’awatul Islamiyah Waliyatul Masriq and other like-minded local and foreign terrorist groups and armed lawless groups, and the communist terrorists and their coddlers, supporters and financiers; and ensure the unhampered rehabilitation of war-torn Marawi and the lives of its residents,” he added.

Roque said it is everyone’s duty to assist the government in achieving peace and order in the country. “This is everyone’s shared responsibility. Together, we will prevail,” he said.