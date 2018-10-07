Maroons win on Bulldog’s mental lapse

UNIVERSITY of the Philippines (UP) escaped with an 89-88 squeaker over National University (NU), thanks to a late-game miscue by Bulldog John Vincent Gallego in Season 81 University Athletic Association of the Philippines men’s basketball action on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Bulldogs clawed back from 83-89 down in the final one minute and three seconds to only a point behind a triple by Dave Ildefonso and a transition basket by his elder brother Shaun.

And the Fighting Maroons could have easily pocketed the win when the Bulldogs sent Javi Gomez de Llano and Jun Manzo to the line out of desperation. But the two muffed their charities to give a window of hope for NU with still seven seconds remaining in the game.

But Gallego squandered the opportunity of taking the last shot and instead heaved a wild pass to the patron seats at the buzzer.

Gallego’s blunder overshadowed his gallant effort in the third quarter when he scored nine straight points to pull his team to within 62-70 after being down by 18.

No one was more disappointed than UP Head Coach Bo Perasol even though his team improved to three wins in six games.

“The positive way of saying this is that we won by learning. I’m hoping that we all learn how to finish a game,” said Perasol, who also lamented his wards’ poor free throw shooting.

UP made just 11 of 30 free throws in the game that could have gone the other way as brothers Juan and Javi, and starter Paul Desiderio only hit three of 14 charities.

Nigerian big man Bright Akhuetie scored 21 points and had 20 rebounds to lead the Fighting Maroons.

De Llano had an all-around effort of 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while his brother Javi added 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

UP was on the driver’s seat with a 65-47 lead in the three-minute mark of the third period until Gallego caught fire and sank nine consecutive points.

Senegalese center Issa Seny Gaye then scored eight of his 11 points in the fourth quarter to put the Bulldogs within striking distance.

But his effort, along with Gallego’s, fell short as the Bulldogs absorbed their fifth straight loss for a 1-5 won-lost record.

Dave Ildefonso made 20 points, six rebounds and six assists for NU, while Gallego and Joshua Sinclair added 13 points apiece.