Maroons take on Cadets in Filoil tilt

FRESH from nailing that elusive first win, University of the Philippines and Gilas Cadets will lock horns and go separate ways in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup today with one team notching its second of the summer tournament.

The Fighting Maroons barged into the win column of the tough Group A when they topped the young National University (NU) Bulldogs, 73-57, last Friday.

The Gilas Cadets on the other hand got a huge output from Fil-New Zealander Ken Tuffin who scored 17 points when they dismantled the University of Perpetual Help Altas, 72-63, on May 2.

Both sides have five matches left in group play. They are currently chasing leaders Ateneo (4-0), Mapua and De La Salle (3-0), and San Beda (2-1) for the quarterfinals.

The two teams battle in the 7 p.m. nightcap of the five-match offering.

The other main match at 4:30 p.m. features the Lyceum University of the Philippines Pirates against the Letran Knights. The two teams won their respective opening assignments then fell in their second outing.

Lyceum, in all probability, will field its entire lineup that was rested when it lost to San Sebastian last week. The Pirates were coming off a successful Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup campaign where they bagged the title over Che’Lu Bar and Grill-San Sebastian.

Expected to be in uniform are Mike Nzeusseu, CJ Perez, Jesper Ayaay, brothers JC and JV Marcelino, Raymar Caduyac, Ralph Tansingco and Spencer Pretta, who all missed the Filoil match versus a vengeful San Sebastian.

The high-school division gets underway when the Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles take on the Letran Squires at 10 a.m.

Winless Emilio Aguinaldo College and NU part ways in the 12:30 p.m. game, while in Group B play, Far Eastern University and Jose Rizal College take the floor at 2:15 p.m.

The third match of the Hanes One-on-One King of the Hardcourt is set at 4 p.m. when the College of Saint Benilde’s Prince Carlos mixes it up against San Beda’s Kenneth Mocon.

Tickets to the matches could be purchased at the gate of the Filoil Flying V Centre.