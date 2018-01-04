Marina administrator fired for racking up 18 foreign trips in 2017

President Duterte’s newly launched “war” against public officials reportedly going on unnecessary trips abroad at the expense of taxpayers’ money has claimed its latest casualty—the administrator of Maritime Industry Authority (Marina).

Duterte is serious in his crackdown on junketeers, his spokesman Harry L. Roque Jr. said on Thursday, and will not hesitate to fire more of his appointees should there be complaints of lavish trips against them. Roque also announced the dismissal of Marina Administrator Marcial C. Amaro III for allegedly traveling abroad 18 times last year.

“The President has tasked me to announce that he has terminated the services of Mr. Marcial C. Amaro, administrator of Marina. Last December 22 the Office of the President received the complaint purportedly coming from the employees of Marina complaining that administrator Amaro has had 11 foreign trips in 2017 alone,” Roque said in a news briefing.

Upon reading through the complaint, Duterte ordered the Department of Transportation (DOTr), which is the mother unit of Marina, to investigate the matter. The DOTr wasted no time in probing Amaro’s records, and furnished the Office of the President a copy of his travels last year.

It turned out the complaint against Amaro was partly false, Roque said, as the DOTr reported the sacked Marina chief went on 18—not 11—foreign trips last year. On top of this, the transportation department also claimed Amaro had six travels abroad in 2016, according to Roque.

This, for the President, is just too excessive, leaving him no choice but to terminate Amaro. “We underscore the fact that previously, [Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor] Chairman Terry L. Ridon was also terminated because of seven foreign travels, and if seven foreign travels [were] deemed excessive by the President, 24 travels definitely [are] excessive by the President’s standard,” Roque said.

Ridon and four other commissioners of the urban-poor agency were all fired by Duterte last December for reportedly going on unnecessary trips abroad. Ridon, for his part, said the trips were related to his duty as urban-poor chief and were all approved by Malacañang.

“Let this be a reminder to all public officials that the President is serious in his mandate that they should live modest lives, that they should be true to their calling and that they should avoid unnecessary trips,” Roque said. He also warned public officials there will be no sacred cows in the process, and the President is ready to remove anyone in office.

“This is the President’s unilateral decision to crack down on foreign travel of government officials. He believes that government officials should concentrate on their jobs here in the Philippines, that travels should only be for officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs, and that any foreign travel must conform with the guidelines, related to the agency’s mandate, must not be too costly and must have significant benefits to the country,” he said.

Aside from Amaro and Ridon, Duterte also removed in November Dionisio R. Santiago, former chairman of the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB), for travelling to Vienna, Austria, with his family and alleged favorite DDB employees. He was also accused of going to the United States with his suspected mistress and, again, favorite DDB employees. Like Amaro, Santiago’s case also reached Malacañang through a letter reportedly written by the

agency’s employees.

The President has repeatedly warned public officials to stray from anomalous activities, including going on lavish trips abroad, and said he does not tolerate even the slightest whiff of corruption within his circle of men.

On the other hand, the Alliance of Marina Employees (AME) denied it had a hand in the complaint against Amaro. In a resolution on Wednesday, the AME said it is “vehemently, adamantly and strongly denying the existence of the alleged letter-complaint” sent to Malacañang.

“[The] AME executive directors and board of directors collectively agreed to come up with this official pronouncement against the fake news that the Alliance of Marina Employees filed the letter-complaint to once and for all clarify the sensitive matter, which will cause damage to the integrity and credibility of the association,” the resolution read. The letter, however, was apparently not enough to save Amaro from Duterte’s crackdown on junketeers.