Marijuana: Harmful drug or medicine?

Is marijuana a harmful drug or a beneficial medicine? This question has been a hot topic in the House of Representatives after a proposal to legalize compassionate and right access to medical cannabis was submitted for plenary consideration.

Rep. Rodolfo T. Albano III said his House Bill (HB) 6517, or the proposed Philippine Compassionate Medical Cannabis Act, is calling for the legalization of medical cannabis for hundreds of thousands of patients suffering from serious and debilitating diseases.

“In the Philippines, thousands of patients suffering from serious and debilitating diseases would benefit from legalizing the medical use of cannabis,” he said.

Albano stressed that his proposal should not be deemed in any manner as advocating, authorizing, promoting or legally or socially accepting the use of cannabis or marijuana for any non-medical use.

The measure will amend Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which classifies marijuana or cannabis as a dangerous drug.

For palliative cure

Recent studies, Albano said, show that cannabis has established effects on control of epileptic seizures, pain management in multiple sclerosis and arthritis, treatment of symptoms associated with HIV-AIDS and palliative care in end-stage cancer treatment.

“Potential medical effects based on clinical trials include prevention of cancer from spreading, management of anxiety, slowing progression of Alzheimer’s disease and controlling muscle spasms and tremors. Cannabis use in children with epilepsy and seizure disorders have been shown to be effective without the deleterious side effects of anti-epileptic medications,” Albano said.

According to Albano, his bill does not decriminalize the use of marijuana, except for medicinal purposes for qualified patients certified by doctors with S2 license who have assessed their medical history and current medical conditions.

“Neither does it allow smoking of cannabis; and its recreational use continues to be prohibited by law. It can be dispensed only by hospital-based Medical Cannabis Compassionate Centers through licensed S3 pharmacists. Research and safety of medical cannabis will be ensured through licensed Medical Cannabis Research and Safety Compliance Centers licensed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA),” he said.

Patient tagging

The bill mandates the secretary of the Department of Health (DOH) to lead the formulation of regulations to implement the act. The secretary shall also issue registered ID cards to qualified patients after a careful review of their required documents.

It also provides for the establishment of the Medical Cannabis Compassionate Center (MCCC), which refers to any entity registered with the DOH and licensed to acquire, possess, cultivate, manufacture, deliver, transfer, transport, sell, supply and dispense cannabis, devices or related supplies and educational materials to registered qualifying patients.

The MCCC shall guarantee the appropriate dispensation of cannabis and shall not release more than the prescribed dosage for one month to a registered qualified patient or designated caregiver. It shall maintain internal confidential record of each entry, which includes information on the date and time the cannabis was dispensed, the amount of cannabis being dispensed and on whether it was dispensed directly to the patient or to the designated caregiver.

A registered MCCC or Medical Cannabis Safety Compliance Facility (MCSCF) shall implement appropriate security measures to deter and prevent the theft of cannabis and unauthorized entrance into areas containing cannabis.

Persons who discriminate against qualified patients and violate confidentiality shall be punished accordingly.

Solid proof

But Senior Deputy Minority Leader Lito Atienza of Buhay Party-list questioned Albano for pushing for the passage of the bill without presenting any solid and thorough research and medical studies.

“The proponents must show definitive proof to back up their claims that marijuana is a medicine. Failure to do so would render this bill inutile and defective. We are all for finding ways to help alleviate the plight of Filipinos suffering from debilitating diseases. But we cannot do so by passing a law that would allow access to a prohibited drug such as marijuana without any extensive medical research to show that this is indeed safe for our patients,” Atienza said.

“Congressman Albano could not show any documents, study or conclusion from any reputable organization and even from the local and US FDA [Food and Drug Administration]—which they have been liberally citing as examples that marijuana is indeed a medicine,” he added.

On the contrary, Atienza argued that the US FDA continues to warn the US Congress against passing any similar bill since there is no proof whatsoever that marijuana is a medicine.

It even endangers the health and mental faculties of young children and pregnant women who use it, the lawmaker said, citing the US FDA.

“All Congressman Albano presented were mere testimonials. But we cannot, in conscience, pass a law that will affect the lives of Filipinos on the basis of mere personal testimonials. They need to present solid proof to back up their claims. All they have done is to cite existing laws in Canada and the United States allowing this,” he stressed.

Atienza said the country’s own medical practitioners, such as those belonging to the Philippine Medical Association led by its President Dr. Ma. Minerva Calimag; the Philippine Psychological Association; and Dr. Tony Leachon of the Manila Doctors Hospital, who is currently the president of the Philippine College of Physicians Foundation, all strongly oppose the bill.

“They have stated that extensive research and clinical studies must first be conducted before they can even consider endorsing this kind of treatment,” Atienza said.

Support vs opposition

For his part, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, in news reports, backed the proposal legalizing the medical use of marijuana.

According to Duque, there are people who qualify to enjoy the benefit of medical marijuana, noting, however, “there must be very narrow applicability and must be strictly regulated.”

He said the health department is continuously conducting consultations to ensure that the proposal is acceptable to all.

Dr. Philip S. Chua, a heart surgeon and chairman of the Filipino United Network (FUN)-USA, expressed opposition on the proposed legislation seeking to authorize the prescription of medical marijuana for a variety of ailments, warning against the high risk of abuse owing to the addictive effects of the illegal drug.

“We currently have enough drug-addiction problems in the Philippines and certainly do not want to add more,” Chua said.

FUN-USA is a humanitarian foundation composed of Filipino-American associations and medical graduates of the Philippines now practicing in the US.

“While as a heart surgeon, I am personally in favor of therapeutic marijuana for those medical cases that do not respond to standard medical care, I feel as you do that this will be abused in our country and turn the Philippines into a zombie nation as you stated. This is already happening in America,” Chua said in a statement of support e-mailed to the office of Atienza.

Filipino lawmakers should vote against the passage of HB 6517, which is “a potentially disastrous bill,” he added.