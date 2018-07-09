Marcos seeks sanctions on revisors for ‘Pansol outing’

THE camp of former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. on Monday asked the Supreme Court, sitting as Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), to investigate and impose sanctions on several of its personnel who were seen partying with the revisor of Vice President Maria Leonor G. Robredo at a resort in Pansol, Laguna, on June 22.

In a 10-page manifestation filed through his lawyer George Garcia, Marcos expressed grave concern and sought an immediate investigation of the involved PET personnel for possible violation of the Code of Conduct for Court Personnel, as well as the camp of Robredo, particularly her recount supervisor identified as Osmundo “Ritchie” Abuyuan.

“Protestant Marcos is obviously dismayed and tremendously demoralized by this incident. He is stunned that there appears to be a conspiracy between the camp of the protestee, represented by Abuyan, and these PET personnel,” the motion read.

Marcos has filed an election protest against Robredo for allegedly cheating her way to the VP post in the 2016 automated elections.

Robredo won the vice presidential race with 14,418,817 votes, while Marcos got a total of 14,155,344—or a margin of 263,473.

Robredo lawyer: All camps were invited

Meanwhile, Robredo’s camp issued a statement belittling the accusations made by the Marcos camp.

Robredo’s lawyer Romulo Macalintal insisted that there was nothing irregular with the said event considering that all revisors from the Marcos and Robredo camps were invited by the PET head revisors.

“In fact, we are wondering why they are even asking for an investigation when they sent food to the said event,” Macalintal said.

Macalintal said the PET head revisors should even be commended for the event as this would ease the tension during the revision proceedings as reported in the press.

“The PET should not be disturbed of its more important functions than be bothered by this trivial incident,” Macalintal said.

Recount in 3 provinces

The PET is currently conducting a recount of votes covering three pilot provinces—Camarines Sur, Iloilo and Negros Oriental—with a total of 5,418 clustered precincts.

After the recount of these three provinces, the PET will decide whether to include 27 other provinces where Marcos is also seeking a recount, protesting the results.

The provinces cover 132,446 precincts in 39,221 clustered precincts. Marcos told the PET that “it is highly plausible” that Robredo’s camp has infiltrated the PET personnel “in order to manipulate, influence and/or control the revision proceedings and maneuver the revision results in her favor.”

“Protestant Marcos cannot help but wonder if the ongoing judicial recount and revision proceeding is compromised, given that the ‘Pansol outing’ was attended by a number of PET personnel who appear to be in cahoots with the protestee’s camp,” the motion said.

Garcia told the PET that their camp learned of the outing that took through the Facebook account of PET Head Revisor Maria Katrina Rosales when she posted the photos of the Pansol outing on June 24.

He said among the photos posted were the 24 PET personnel together with Abuyuan.

Also seen partying with the group were Reycard Castro (PET Chief Tabulator), Hazel Magsipoc, Mohammad Disomangcop, Jennifer Pablo, Michaer Rebosura, Christine Enriquez, Noriesel Lalamunan, Irene Canada, Princess Bonetivo, Rosales, Hannah Pauline Medrano (all PET Head Revisors), Julius Tumalad (PET Alternate Head Revisor), Ellaine Francisco (PET Appraiser) Keno Moraleda (PET Head Ballot Custodian), as well as Martin Santos, Edwin Roque, Bryan Puntero, Elijah Mikaelson, Mel Darien Buensalido and Rogene Agudelo (all PET Ballot Box Custodians).

He added that on July 2, Rosales, in an “apparent move to rectify her mistake of publicly posting the incriminating photos of their ‘Pansol outing,’”deleted the photos from her Facebook account.

“Fraternizing with the party revisor for the protestee is obviously prohibited by this Honorable Tribunal since this act is proscribed not only by the Code of Conduct for Court Personnel but also by the Canon of Judicial Ethics,” Garcia said.

He noted that Section 1, Canon V of the Code of Conduct for Court Personnel expressly provides that all provisions of law, Civil Service rules, and issuances of the Supreme Court governing or regulating the conduct of public officers and employees applicable to the Judiciary are deemed incorporated into the Code of Conduct for Court Personnel.

Garcia said the action of the PET personnel constitutes improper and unethical behavior which immeasurably affects not only the integrity of the ongoing election protest but, more important, the honor and dignity of the Judiciary as an institution. “Consequently, it is imperative for this Honorable Tribunal to immediately investigate this incident and impose the appropriate sanctions on these PET personnel, the protestee and her party revisor,” he stressed.