Marcos camp cries ‘conspiracy’ over 25% shading rule, but Comelec says its stand isn’t meant to favor Robredo

THE camp of former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has accused the Commission on Elections of being a “co-conspirator” in an alleged grand plan to cheat him of the vice presidential polls in 2016, after the poll body told the Presidential Electoral tribunal it was standing by its position to maintain a 25-percent shading threshold in the ovals for ballots – a position that coincided with that of Marcos’ rival, incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo.

“We are not at all surprised with the COMELEC position. The conspiracy is so clear and the co-conspirator is not expected to admit it,” said Marcos lawyer Atty. Victory Rodriguez in a statement issued Friday.

The Comelec, however, explained late Thursday, on hearing initial news reports framing its position on the 25-percent shading as “favoring” Robredo, that it did not stick to its position in order to favor her, but merely to be consistent in its position. It warned that, having adopted that rule in the 2016 elections, it cannot now backtrack and incline toward the 50-percent shading rule Marcos espouses, as doing so would put in question the rest of the races in the 2016 polls.

Marcos spokesman Rodriguez was emphatic, though: “The purpose of the election protest is primarily to question how the Comelec, then under the tutelage of the disgraced and impeached Andres Bautista, have misconducted the election, undertaken a false canvassing and manipulated the transmission of results in favor of Mrs. Robredo.”

Rodriguez added, “By Comelec’s own admission that it is only the Supreme Court, sitting as the Electoral Tribunal, that has sole and exclusive jurisdiction to try and decide cases involving the qualification, election and returns for the position of Vice President, it had effectively divested itself of any legal standing to rule on any matter pending before the PET.

“As it was made suspiciously four months after the May 2016 elections and as an after thought in support of Robredo’s belated assertions, Comelec’s position on the threshold percentage is not only patently illegal but at best meant to justify the cheating done to favor Mrs. Robredo and sway the public opinion to generate support on her continuing attempt to cheat even more.”

Late Thursday, Comelec said it has not taken any side in the ongoing election protest of Marcos Jr. against Robredo.

Comelec spokesman James Jimenez issued the clarification after it was reported that Comelec favored Robredo in the position the poll body submitted to the PET.

This was in response to the pronouncement of the PET that it will use the 5- percent shading threshold for the vote recount of Marcos.

“Comelec did not back any party to this protest. This characterization is wrong and misleading. The 25-percent threshold is applied to all protests, even before it became an issue in the VP protest,” Jimenez said.

Robredo’s camp is backing the 25 percent shading threshold, while Marcos’ is supporting the 50 percent threshold.

In the formal comment to the PET, Jimenez said they merely reiterated their position that the 25 percent shading threshold should be considered in all protest cases relative to the May 9, 2016 National and Local Elections.

The poll body insisted the 25 percent shading threshold should be applied in the case of Marcos or it will put to question the legitimacy of the elections results for all candidates since 2016.

2010 election fiasco

Jimenez explained they adjusted the shading threshold for ovals in the ballots from 50 percent to 25 percent to prevent the repeat of what happened during the 2010 elections.

During the 2010 elections, he said many ballots were rejected by their counting machines since voters only shaded 25 percent to 49 percent of the ovals in their ballots.

Comelec addressed this by lowering the shading threshold “to ensure votes are not lost due simply to inadequate shading.”

In its 19-page comment submitted to the Supreme Court, sitting as the PET, the Comelec through its legal department led by lawyer Maria Norina Tangaro-Casingal pointed out that it decided to calibrate the automated counting machine for the May 9, 2016 local and national elections to read as valid votes ovals on the ballots with at least 25 percent shadings.

The poll body said the decision to set a 25 percent shading on the ballots was part of its constitutional mandate to administer elections and decide all questions affecting polls.

“As part of its mandate in the administration of elections, in the May 9, 2016 National and Local elections, the Comelec generally instructed the voters to fully shade the ovals of the ballots, however, it has set the shading threshold of the oval at about 25 percent to guarantee that the votes are not wasted due to inadequate shading or that accidental or unintended small marks are counted as votes,” the Comelec said.

The Comelec submitted the comment in compliance with the Court’s resolution issued on July 10, 2018.

In the said resolution, the PET directed the poll body to file its own comment on the urgent motion for reconsideration filed by Robredo seeking the reversal of its resolution issued on April 10, 2018 which denied her plea to direct the head revisors to apply the 25 percent

threshold percentage as set by the Comelec in the revision, recount and reappreciation of the ballots in lieu of the 50 percent used in the 10 May 2010 National and Local Elections.

PET said it is “not aware of any Comelec Resolution that states the applicability of a 25 percent threshold; and the Tribunal cannot treat the Random Manual Audit Guidelines and Report as proof of the threshold used by the Comelec”.



The Comelec’s position contradicts that of the Office of the Solicitor General, which had backed the 50-percent threshold being pushed by Marcos’ camp.

The poll body also noted that even its legally mandated Random Manual Audit process used a diagrammatic guide which is consistent with a 25 percent shading marks.

“In fact, the RGMA Guide is what guides the Comelec’s recount and revision process, in all protest cases relative to the May 9, 2016 National and Local elections filed with and pending before the Comelec, all of which are to be resolved in the exercise of its original or appellate jurisdiction,” the Comelec said.

The ongoing recount covers three pilot provinces – Camarines Sur, Iloilo and Negros Oriental – covering a total of 5,418 clustered precincts.

Depending on the results of the recount, the PET will decide whether or not to proceed with the recount on a total of 132,446 precincts in 39,221 clustered precincts covering 27 provinces and cities identified in the protest of Marcos.

Marcos filed the protest on June 29, 2016 due to alleged massive cheating by the camp of Robredo in the May 2016 national polls.

Robredo won the vice presidential race in the May 2016 polls with 14,418,817 votes or 263,473 more than Marcos’ 14,155,344 votes.