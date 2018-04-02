Manufacturers show recovery signs in March

The country’s manufacturing sector finally picked up its pace in March, capping the first quarter with a recovery from its muted performance in the first two months of the year, based on the latest results of the country’s Purchasing Managers Index (PMI).

On Monday regional business media organization Nikkei and international think tank IHS Markit announced the performance of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations manufacturing sector, with the Philippines ranking third among seven economies in the region.

The Philippines’s PMI, in particular, rose to 51.5 in March, indicating overall improvement in the health of the sector.

The PMI is a composite index aimed to gauge the health of the country’s manufacturing sector. It is calculated as a weighted average of five individual subcomponents. Readings above the 50 threshold signal a growth in the manufacturing sector, while readings below 50 show deterioration in the industry.

The local manufacturing sector’s performance recovered from its sluggish record in February, when Philippine PMI hit 50.8 and ranked fifth out of the seven countries in the region.

The improvement in the country’s PMI during the month was attributed to the fading effects of the impact on demand of the new excise taxes. The Philippine government in early-2018 moved to implement the first package of its tax-reform law.

“Other survey indicators also suggest a brightening outlook. Order book growth hit a three-month high, supported by revived export growth. Not only did export sales return to expansion, the rate of growth was the fastest since the end of 2016. The upturn triggered firms to step up purchasing activity and buildup stocks. Optimism also improved to an eight-month high,” IHS Markit Principal Economist Bernard Aw said.

“One area of concern is the extent to which sharp cost increases will feed through to consumer prices, which, in turn, would affect future monetary policy. Input cost inflation reached a new survey-record high during March, matched by a sharp rise in selling prices, as companies scrambled to protect their margins,” he added.

The report further indicated signs of further strengthening of client demand, as inflows of new business picked up to its highest in three months. Overseas sales also returned to growth after two months of decline.

The sector is also buoyed by higher confidence, encouraging companies to scale up input and accumulate more stocks.

During the month, Myanmar’s manufacturing sector grew the fastest to hit a PMI of 53.7, followed by Vietnam’s 51.6 and the Philippines’s 51.5. Singapore was at the bottom of the list, with a PMI of 47.5.