Manila-Clark Railway project begins

One of the biggest infrastructure projects of the Duterte administration, the Manila-Clark Railway Project, has officially begun, as the Department of Transportation leads the groundbreaking rites of the first phase of the ambitious project that links Metro Manila to Clark in Pampanga.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held at an open area in Maria Socorro, Marilao, Bulacan, and was led by Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, Senators Joel Villanueva and JV Ejercito and other national and local officials.

The landmark project will help ease vehicular traffic in Metro Manila and speed up travel from Manila to Clark to only an hour.

Rail stations will be strategically located in key growth areas from Manila, Bulacan and all the way to Pampanga.

Photo shows (from left) Philippine National Railways (PNR) Chairman Gen. Roberto Lastimosa, Meycauayan Mayor Henry Villarica, Japan International Cooperation Agency Chief Representative Susumo Ito, Bulacan Gov. Wilhelmino Sy-Alvarado, Villanueva, Tugade, Japanese Ambassador Koji Haneda, Ejercito, PNR General Manager Jun Magno, Bulacan 4th District Rep. Linabelle Villarica, Bocaue Mayor Eleanor J. Villaenueva-Tugna, Marilao Mayor Juanito Santiago and Bases Conversion and Development Authority President Vince Dizon.