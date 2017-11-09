Manila airport now under 24/7 tight watch

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) passenger and cargo terminals were placed under tight security in anticipation of the arrival of seven world leaders who will attend the 31st Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Manila and Clark.

Checkpoints were set up and bomb-sniffing dogs were deployed as heavily armed security personnel made their presence known to assure arriving world leaders that they are safe and secure while in the country.

Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Ed Monreal said all heads of security, terminal managers and the Special Operations Unit of the Philippine National Police are now ready to cover the four Naia terminals to ensure that all corners of the airport are properly manned.

“We have cancelled all days off, and the Naia is now under watch 24/7,” Monreal added.

The seven world leaders who are expected to arrive are United States President Donald J. Trump, Xi Jingpin of China, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, President Moon Jae-in of South Korea, President Ram Nath Kovind of India, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Derussalam and President Halimah Yacob of Singapore.

Trump, who is on a multicountry Asian swing that includes Japan, South Korea, China and Vietnam, will proceed on Sunday to the Philippines to attend the Asean summit chaired by Manila.

Meanwhile, international and local airlines operating at the Naia terminals, such as Philippine Airlines, (PAL) and Cebu Pacific Air (CEB), urged their clients traveling this week until November 15 to allot sufficient time going to the airport to avoid missing their flights in anticipation of heavy traffic due to road closures in connection with the summit.

PAL, CEB and the members of the Airline Operators Council operating at the Naia terminals appealed to all passengers traveling from November 8 to 15, particularly to and from the Naia, to plan their routes to get to the airport as soon as possible so as not to be caught in traffic that might cause them to miss their flights.

Airline officials also advised air travelers to come early to check in, go through security and immigration checks and process predeparture requirements at the airport to avoid long queues at the check-in and immigration counters.

Domestic flight check-in counters are open three hours before the scheduled time of departure, and four hours for international flights. All airport check-in counters will close 45 minutes before the scheduled time of flights, except those exiting the Middle East (one hour) and Shanghai (50 minutes).

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced earlier that some major streets in the metropolis will experience traffic congestion during the 31st Asean summit.

Among the areas to be affected during the country’s hosting of the summit from November 11 to 15 are Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (Clark to North Luzon Expressway), North Luzon Expressway (SCTEx to Balintawak), Epifanio de los Santos Avenue (Balintawak to Magallanes), Diokno Boulevard (Entertainment City to Gil Puyat Avenue), Roxas Boulevard (Gil Puyat Avenue to P. Burgos Street), Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Complex, Ayala Avenue (Edsa to Makati Avenue), Makati Avenue (Ayala to Pasay Road), Pasay Road (Edsa to Amorsolo Street), Lawton (5th Avenue to South Luzon Expressway), 5th Avenue (Lawton to 30th Avenue) and McKinley (Edsa to 5th Avenue).

The MMDA, in its advisory, added there will be lockdown on SMX Convention Center in Pasay City from 11 p.m. of November 11 to 12 m.n.; CCP Complex on November 12 and Roxas Boulevard from Gil Puyat Avenue to P. Burgos on November 13 from 12:01 a.m. until noon.

Heavy traffic is expected in these areas, and motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

All trucks and closed vans will not be allowed along SCTEx/North Luzon Expressway from Clark to Balintawak and along Edsa from Balintawak to Magallanes from November 11 to 15.

Modified stop-and-go traffic schemes along the routes of the convoy will be implemented because vehicles of Asean delegates and their convoy will be prioritized.

A “full stop” traffic will be observed five minutes before a convoy passes through, but the volume of traffic will determine the duration of the stop-and-go scheme on each intersection.

Security has also been heightened across Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Southern Luzon in light of the summit and related meetings. Leaders and representatives from all 10 member-states of the Asean will gather in Manila and Clark to strengthen regional cooperation and partnership and discuss pertinent issues of global importance.