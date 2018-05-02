Maliksi eyes defense of 3-pt title

ALLEIN MALIKSI is not about to let his shooting woes get in the way as he seeks to retain his three-point title in the upcoming Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) All-Star game.

The Blackwater gunner faces a stiff competition in the All-Star side event as he bids to become the latest two-time champion of the contest that features some of the league’s finest marksmen.

Out to challenge Maliksi for his crown are former champions James Yap of Rain or Shine and TnT Katropa’s Terrence Romeo, the back-to-back, two-time winner until Maliksi dethroned him in last year’s edition held in Lucena City.

“I need to prepare hard because the level of competition is high,” Maliksi said. “And I haven’t been having a good shooting season.”

Also listed in the shootout contest to be held in Batangas City during the second leg of the mid-season event are Marcio Lassiter (San Miguel), Paul Lee (Magnolia), LA Tenorio (Barangay Ginebra), Stanley Pringle (Globalport), Matthew Wright (Phoenix), Larry Fonacier (NLEX), JVee Casio (Alaska), Ronald Tubid (Columbian Dyip) and Garvo Lanete (Meralco).

Phoenix Fuel with Phoenix Pulse Technology are the major sponsors of the All-Star, which is also supported by PEAK sports apparel and PBA RUSH Cignal.

The All-Star is set on May 25 featuring the men’s national team against the Luzon selection.

Last year Maliksi beat Tenorio, 20-18, after sinking the money ball on his final attempt.

“LA had an excellent performance, and he rallied in the end,” he recalled of last season’s thrilling win.

As defending champion, Maliksi rests uneasy on his throne with the stiff competition he’ll be facing this time.

“It makes me quite nervous because I really wanted to defend my crown,” said the 30-year-old wingman. “

Mark Macapagal is the only four-time winner of the event first institutionalized in 1992, emerging champion from 2010 to 2012 and in 2014.

The other two-time winners were Jimmy Alapag, Boyet Fernandez, Jasper Ocampo and the late RicRic Marata.