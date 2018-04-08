Malditas face powerhouse China

THE women’s national football team takes a shot on a historic World Cup berth when the Malditas battles powerhouse China in Group A of the 2018 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Women’s Asian Cup tonight at the King Abdulla II Stadium in Amman, Jordan.

The Malditas’ ambitious goal to make the World Cup kicks off at 9:45 p.m. They face a formidable foe that is ranked No. 17 in the world.

The Philippines, seeing action in its first-ever Asian Cup, rallied past host Jordan, 2-1, to open its campaign on a potential note in last Friday’s opener.

The Filipina booters went down 0-1 in the first half after Maysa Jbarah drew first blood for Jordan in the 15th minute.

But it an own goal by Yasmeen Khair in the 51st minute allowed the Philippines to equalize and later take the lead on Sarina Bolden’s conversion in the 75th minute.

But the Malditas’ French coach Rabah Benlarbi said they need a miracle to beat China, which annihilated Thailand, 4-0, in its first match.

“I will definitely try to take care of my players for the match against China,” Benlarbi said.

“I believe qualification will be achieved in our final game against Thailand and not against China,” Benlarbi added, referring to their last Group A match against Thailand on Thursday.

The Philippines is ranked No. 72 by Fifa and for Bolden, she said they will continue to live the dream of a historic World Cup 2019 appearance.

“It’s just so exciting to be part of something so special and big. Not only am I playing for myself but I get to a play for a country which is a part of myself, and it’s so much bigger,” Bolden said.