Malaysia completes wire-to-wire Asean Seniors romp

GENERAL TRIAS – Malaysia dislodged Philippines as kings of the centerpiece Stroke Play Team Gross competition, cruising to a six-stroke victory over the hosts in the 34th ASEAN Senior Amateur Golf Championships at the Eagle Ridge Golf and Country Club here yesterday.

After back-to-back 236s, the Malaysians closed out with a 230 back at the Aoki course for a winning 702 total in the 54-hole championship hosted by the Federation of Philippine Amateur Senior Golfers, Inc. and also held at the Norman layout of the sprawling ERGCC.

Top gun Idris Ngah matched par 72, Dato Dzaamoddin Salleh posted a 75 while Datuk A.S. Khamis carded an 83 for the Malaysians, who wrested the prestigious Tun Sir H.S. Lee Trophy.

The Filipinos, who trailed by three after two rounds, failed to come up with a strong finishing kick, finishing with a 233 for a 708. Rodel Mangulabnan led the way for the hosts with 76 with Eddy Jose Manzanares, a non-factor in the first two days, counting with a 77 and Edgar Quiao turning in an 80.

“They really came prepared to win it,” said Mangulabnan of the Malaysians. “I have played with at least two ex-pros and they’re really good.”

Ngah romped off with the Sultan Salahuddin Challenge plum for topping the Individual Gross play with a 219 total, beating retired Gen. Don Montenegro of Phl, who had rounds of 77-71-74, by three.

Tournament debutant Montenegro, however, defeated Ngah for the Mondonedo Challenge trophy (Individual Net) with a 207 versus the Malaysian ace’s 208.