Malay LGU ready to face DILG investigators

BORACAY ISLAND, Malay, Aklan—The local government unit (LGU) is prepared for the ongoing investigation by a team from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Central Office.

Rowen Aguirre, executive assistant to the Office of the Mayor of Malay, said on Monday the DILG investigation started last week.

The investigation seeks to identify the possible negligence of several local government officials that led to the crackdown of this resort island. President Duterte in January tagged this resort island “a cesspool.”

Among those being investigated were Malay Mayor Ciceron Cawaling, the municipal engineering office and the zoning department of the local government.

Also part of the ongoing investigation is the environmental fee being charged by the local government to both foreign and local tourists coming to and from Boracay Island. Each tourist is being charged P75 upon entering and leaving Boracay.

“We are waiting for the result of the ongoing probe. We are confident the DILG would be fair in their judgment.

“The administration of Cawaling is only more than two years and many of the problems being faced by Boracay developed before Cawaling’s term,” he said.

Alma Belejero, the zoning officer, earlier said several resorts are not complying fairly. The zoning office also lacks personnel to monitor hundreds of ongoing development in

Boracay.