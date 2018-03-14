Malapitan built, renovated 36 health centers in Caloocan since 2013

A total of 36 health centers in different barangays in Caloocan City have been built, renovated or repaired since 2013.

The latest that was built and opened recently to the public was the health center in Barangay 165, or Barangay Bagbaguin.

“The construction of new health centers or renovation of existing ones only showed that the health of the city residents is a priority of Mayor Oscar G. Malapitan,” according to Caloocan City’s Public Information Office.

The construction, renovation and repair of health centers in the city started after Malapitan was elected mayor in 2013. He was reelected in 2016 polls.

The project also has the full support of the mayor’s son, Rep. Dale R. Malapitan of the First District of Caloocan City.

As a matter of policy of Malapitan, all health centers in Caloocan City should have a doctor, nurse, midwife and set of medical equipment and steady supply of different medicines.

Malapitan also assured the patients that the doctors, nurses, midwife and their staff would be patient-friendly, which, according to the mayor, is part of good public governance.

The residents who have respiratory tract diseases, gastro-intestinal diseases, urinary tract infection, maternal and child care, including pre- and postnatal care, family planning, immunization and nutrition, pedia cases, tuberculosis, noncommunicable diseases like hypertension and diabetes, leprosy, anti-rabies vaccination and sexually transmitted infection could proceed to the health centers in their respective barangays.