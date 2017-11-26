Malacañang prodded to certify emergency-powers bill as urgent

Malacañang was prodded over the weekend to certify the emergency- powers bill as an urgent measure before Congress adjourns for its traditional Christmas recess in mid-December.

Sen. Grace Poe, in a statement issued last Sunday, voiced expectations “that Malacañang will certify the proposed emergency powers as urgent to pave the way for its immediate approval and enactment.”

Poe pointed out that the two chambers of Congress have barely “three weeks, or officially nine session days left” before the lawmakers go on recess for their monthlong holiday break starting December 16.

She said the “fastest way” to fast-track the passage of the emergency- powers bill is a Palace certification signed by the President, “just like other measures that have either been passed by Congress and were being tackled in marathon debates.”

“For sure, the emergency-powers bill will move if Malacañang makes it a priority and certifies it as such to help speed up the implementation of projects that will help ease the horrendous traffic situation, especially in Metro Manila,” said Poe, principal proponent of the pending Senate Bill 1284, also known as “An Act Compelling the Government to Address the Transportation and Congestion Crisis Through the Grant of Emergency Powers to the President.”

Poe, as chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Services, earlier met with officials of the departments of Transportation and Public Works, as well as the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority during which she requested the agency heads to send to the Senate a “concrete plan” to address the traffic gridlocks which she intends to submit to the plenary after senators conclude ongoing deliberations on tax reform and the 2018 budget bill.

In turn, the agency heads committed to provide the senators a “comprehensive report on priority projects” lined up for implementation for the duration of the emergency powers, before Congress goes on vacation from December 16 to January 14, 2018.

Poe said such certification of urgency from the Palace will allow Congress to pass the measure on second and third reading within the same day. “A Palace certification is important as this as one way of compelling lawmakers to proceed with the bill.”

The senator suggested that “it would help if the President would certify it as urgent, more for its hoped effect of easing traffic in the metropolis and that the same would be taken as an imprimatur to prompt not only for the Senate leadership to include emergency powers in its priority agenda but also for the House to prioritize the same.”

She said President Duterte, who first floated the idea to address traffic gridlocks during his first State of the Nation Address (Sona) could also issue marching orders to his allies in the House of Representatives, led by a “super majority” coalition, and the Senate to pass the measure. The emergency-powers bill, which is still being deliberated by senators, is seen to “effectively loosen stringent policies” to fast-track the implementation of projects to ease traffic, Poe added.

According to her, the President’s certification will ensure that the bill, along with other priority measures, such as the sweeping overhaul of the Philippine tax system and the proposed 2018 national budget, will be tabled by lawmakers for consideration and guarantee a smoother flow in the legislative mill.

Poe aired her suggestion in the wake of reports Presidential Communications Secretary Martin M. Andanar affirmed that Malacañang is renewing its push for the passage of the proposed legislation in the light of reports that Metro Manila citizens “spend the third-longest average time being stuck in traffic daily at 66 minutes, longer than the average of 52 minutes in Asia.”

At the resumption of legislative sessions this week, senators are scheduled to resume deliberations on the first tranche of the Duterte administration’s tax-reform package even as lawmakers are also expected to approve Malacañang’s emergency powers before the upcoming recess.