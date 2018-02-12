Malacañang asked to set aside P100M for Benham Rise research

The House of Representatives has recently adopted a resolution urging the Palace to allocate P100 million for additional scientific research and feasibility studies and marine exploration for mineral deposits and other resources in Benham Rise.

Voting unanimously, members of the lower chamber approved House Resolution (HR) 1636, pushing for the establishment of a trust fund with a seed amount of P100 million, which shall be managed by the National Coast Watch Council for additional scientific research, feasibility studies, marine exploration of the region and acquisition of new equipment to improve the government’s research capabilities and further enhance the development strategies of the country.

HR 1636 said the scientific surveys and marine explorations showed that the Philippine Rise is rich in marine resources and massive mineral and gas deposits, which can help the country achieve energy sufficiency.

The resolution, citing the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos), said the Philippines shall exercise sovereign rights over its exclusive economic zone, the body of water extending up to 200 nautical miles from the archipelagic baselines, and the continental shelf, seabed and subsoil of the submarine areas that extend beyond its territorial sea throughout the natural prolongation of its land territory to the other edge of the continental margin.

It added when the continental shelf extends beyond 200 nautical miles, a coastal State is required under Article 76 of the Unclos to make submission to the United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf, which will set out the coordinates of the outer limits of the shelf accompanied by technical and scientific data to support the claim. The CLCS assesses the data submitted and makes recommendations.

The outer limits of the continental shelf established by a coastal State based on these recommendations are final and binding.

Also, the resolution added that the Benham Rise, now called Philippine Rise as directed by the President under Executive Order 25 series of 2017, is a 13 million-hectare undersea region that lies approximately 160 nautical miles east of Luzon and off the provinces of Isabela and Aurora.

The Philippine Rise is a massive formation of basalt, a common volcanic rock , and is described as a thickened portion of the oceanic crust of the Philippine Sea plate. Scientific data on seismic, magnetic and other geological features of Philippine Rise indicate that the region is an extension of the country’s continental shelf.

On April 9, 2009, the Philippines lodged its claim with the CLCS that the Philippine Rise is part of the country’s extended continental shelf.

In April 2012, the CLCS officially recognized and approved the Philippines’s claim over the Philippine Rise, giving the country sovereign rights over the territory.

The resolution said award of the Philippine Rise to the Philippines by the CLCS increased the areas of seabed subject to the country’s sovereign rights and jurisdiction, prompting the amendment of the country’s existing submarine maps, which will likewise be used as the reference point by potential investors.

Probe

Meanwhile, members of the Makabayan bloc have already filed a resolution urging the House Committee on Foreign Affairs to conduct an investigation, in aid of legislation, on the so-called “marine research and study” conducted by China in the Philippine Rise.

Members of the bloc include Party-list Reps. Ariel Casilao of Anakpawis, Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate of Bayan Muna, Emmi de Jesus and Arlene Brosas of Gabriela, Antonio Tinio and France Casto of Act Teachers and Sarah Jane Elago of Kabataan.

The resolution said, despite the Chinese government’s adverse view on Philippine Rise, the Department of Foreign Affairs granted China a permit to conduct maritime research in the eastern seaboard of the Philippines starting January 24.

It said the UP National Institute for Geological Sciences and UP Marine Science Institute have been collaborating with counterpart institutions from Korea and Japan since 2016 to begin initial exploration of the seabed in Benham Rise.

It added other marine geologists and biologists have also produced academic papers and analysis for policy considerations and have also been analyzing samples and observations gathered from research cruises and have made interesting findings and potential discoveries.

“The Philippines, in fact, already has a deep-sea research vessel, known as BRP Gregorio Velasquez, that can conduct its own study,” the resolution read. “Contrary to the claims of the current administration, the Philippines does not have to rely on China to study the Philippine Rise.”

However, it said any joint exploration with China must protect the interest of the Filipino people and should contribute to the country’s economic development.