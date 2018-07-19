Makesense Academy: Transform your ideas into impactful social start-ups

ON June 27 Makesense launched a call for projects dedicated to the most early stage social entrepreneurs of the Philippines, to help them transform their concepts into powerful social enterprises. Makesense is a global, people-powered community that supports engaged citizens, passionate entrepreneurs and forward-looking organizations to collectively tackle social issues. In seven years, this organization has supported 2,800 entrepreneurs, 35,000 citizens and 100 organizations in 150 cities in the world.

Makesense has been present in the Philippines for four years now and works to enable every Juan to be equipped and collectively tackle the issues they are passionate about.

The local office is excited to open the first Makesense Academy based in Metro Manila this upcoming September 2.

“It has been four compelling years since we have been engaging the Filipino youth with social enterprises and important advocacies, such as sustainable tourism, agriculture or waste management. Our community of volunteers continuously demonstrate that Filipinos have a huge capacity to shape the future of the country if they are well supported. They have amazing ideas, deep motivation and a strong passion for their country.

Today, the social enterprises sector is growing in the Philippines but the number of social enterprises in the country remains small as there is a lack of support, especially for the projects in their very early stage. It was important for us to contribute to the ecosystem by helping increase the number of social enterprises on the ground. Our main mission for the Makesense Academy is to help any early-stage entrepreneur start their social entrepreneurship adventure, and make social entrepreneurship accessible to many. The Makesense Academy is the new step of the Makesense contribution to the social innovation ecosystem in the Philippines” said Léa Klein, Makesense Philippines director.

The Makesense Academy is a laboratory for entrepreneurs to kickstart social entrepreneurs projects to the next level. For the duration of six months, the selected entrepreneurs will access a free coworking space in the center of Makati City, wide selection of networks, relevant events, crucial resources, monthly allowances for their personal costs and much more. Through its special program, Makesense aims to significantly strengthen ideas, concepts and strategies to increase the impact of these young entrepreneurs.

It was important for the Makesense team in the Philippines to make this program free for the entrepreneurs and citizens impacted; this is why this program is mainly funded by private partners and donors. Moreover, by partnering with the private sector, the Makesense Academy also positively impacts those companies. Indeed the program is a great opportunity for the corporate sector to develop employee engagement and collaboration with the social enterprises sector. This is why, for instance, one of the incubation tracks of the academy is focused on “life-change through sport” in partnership with Decathlon, a campaign theme built and fully supported by Decathlon: “From the beginning of the project, our mind-set in Decathlon Philippines has been open to the people in need. For instance, we developed programs with LP4Y foundation to increase the employability of excluded youths. The project with Makesense has been built with this same spirit. With the commitment of employees from the beginning of the project, from the co-building of the communication campaign to the regular support of start-upers during the incubation track. This is not only an opportunity for the teammates to develop their engagement but it’s a way to stay open minded, to develop their skills and to be at the service of every Juan” said Nadège Iff, Decathlon Philippines Sustainability project manager.

What are the selections criteria of the Makesense academy?

You must develop a solution acting for one of these causes: Life-change through sports, health for disadvantaged communities, knowledge and education for all, livelihood opportunities, waste as a resource, sustainable agriculture and food security, and ccess to renewable energies.

You must have a first prototype or, at least, a very clear idea of a social start-up.

You must already be or are ready to be based in Manila for the 6-month incubation program.

You must have at least one person of your team working two-thirdsof his time on the development of the solution.

In the spirit of accessibility to every Juan, Makesense does not require the submission of a business plan, applicants just need to fill out the application form before July 27 directly on the web site of Makesense Philippines:

https://philippines.makesense.org/makesense-application-form/.

Makesense: brings together and supports engaged citizens, passionate entrepreneurs and forward-looking organizations to collectively tackle today’s social and environmental issues.

We help different stakeholders to unlock their potential to create positive impact through customized pathways of engagement. For citizens, we offer ways to learn and take action. For entrepreneurs, we offer programs to help strengthen their projects. For organizations, we offer programs to innovate and transform their practices.

In 7 years, we have supported 2,800 entrepreneurs, 35,000 citizens and 100 organizations.

Press contacts:

Léa Klein, Country Director – [email protected] 0917 601 0836

Kevin Tan, makesense Academy manager – [email protected]sense.org