Make picture-perfect memories at Singapore’s stunning holiday attractions

The glistening lights, the Christmas trees and all the other festive holiday decorations truly make Christmas one of the most enchanting and picturesque times of the year. But the real beauty of the season is in the moments it brings about—gift-giving, get-togethers, and getaways.

Singapore offers exciting possibilities with its Christmas attractions straight from your Christmas fantasies that are sure to provide you and your loved ones with beautiful, picture-perfect experiences that you would definitely want to capture.

Holiday marvels in the heart of the city

If you’re looking for a winter fairytale come to life, Gardens by the Bay has its enchanting Christmas Wonderland. One of Singapore’s main annual events, this attraction is sure to excite families and friends looking for some holiday cheer as they feast on delicious treats at the European-inspired festive market, play carnival games at the fun fairground and skate under the beautiful night sky at the open skating rink. But the star of the event has to be the stunning seven-storey luminary light, the Spalliera. During the event’s nightly Blizzard Time, visitors can capture a photo as marvelous as their Christmas Wonderland experience set against magical snowfall and the Spalliera’s lights.

A nearby attraction one can also check out is Poinsettia Wishes, a massive floral installation of poinsettias, amaryllis and Christmas trees at the Gardens by the Bay Flower Dome. Visitors can experience a truly Nordic winter cozying up under a Lavvu, a kind of tent used in Northern Scandinavia, while enjoying the northern lights projected on the dome’s screens. Those with an eye for landscapes are sure to delight in taking shots of the splendid set-up.

Another amazing sight to behold is Christmas on a Great Street. Every year, Singapore’s famous Orchard Road is lit up with fantastic light installations. This year, the event celebrates with the theme “Endless Wonder,” featuring its very own Christmas Village that is complete with pop-up shops and food bazaars. Be inspired to encapsulate your Singapore holiday and take a dreamy photo at the Walk of Wonder, a 20-meter-long tunnel of blue fairy lights covered in a silver reflective fabric blanketing.

Those looking for an adventure-filled yuletide getaway can head over to the Prudential Marina Bay Carnival. Admission to the carnival grounds is free and open for all, especially thrill-seekers who will surely enjoy more than 40 rides and games with impressive standouts like the Star Flyer, Cyclone Coaster, Booster Maxx, Log Flume, Das Fun Schiff (Pirate Ship). A carnival wouldn’t be complete without yummy food to munch on. Luckily, there is also a food bazaar with Michelin-starred gourmet food, classic carnival treats like popcorn, and many more. There are also a wide variety of performances from DJs, local independent artists, and caroling chorales that should not to be missed.

The Prudential Marina Bay Carnival, however, is just part of an even bigger celebration—the much-anticipated Marina Bay Countdown. Here, attendees are in for an extravagant night full of possibilities, from an awesome laser show and a bustling holiday bazaar, to a grand fireworks spectacle. During the year-end festivities, Singapore’s cityscape turns into the perfect backdrop of fantastic projection mapping displays. As part of the 2D mapping display, the big countdown, along with crowd-sourced New Year wishes, will be projected across the Fullerton Hotel, followed by magnificent fireworks that are sure to get spectators excited for the possibilities of a new year.

Christmas made special at Sentosa

For a completely unique holiday experience, try out an underwater Christmas with the Merry Fishmas at the S.E.A. Aquarium at Sentosa. Capture an interesting and fun photo with Scuba Santa and Underwater Elves inside a massive aquarium swimming with diverse and colorful fishes. As the S.E.A. Aquarium advocates protecting marine wildlife by reducing the waste in the seas and oceans, the Merry Fishmas attraction is complete with a plastic bottle Christmas tree and includes a Scrooge’s Recycling Workshop where guests can make special Christmas gifts from recycled materials.

Both kids and kids-at-heart can discover what it’s like to be an elf at the North Pole at A Universal Christmas at Universal Studios Sentosa. Santa’s Workshop is a fully-immersive attraction filled with different, fun challenges. Visitors can also catch Santa with his reindeers and elves at Santa’s Snowy Sleigh Ride, a fun parade around Universal Studios Sentosa. Complete your Universal Christmas by catching an amusing Christmas show with Oscar Grouchmas Live. Take wonderful shots at any corner of Universal Studios as it transforms into a delightful Christmas village.

Add a little luxury to your trip by going on a Christmas cruise unlike any other on board the Royal Albatross, a massive 4-mast and 22-sail Tall Ship. Sail from the shores of Sentosa and enjoy a Christmas feast on the open deck decorated with sleigh bells, mistletoe, and baubles as you soak in the stunning view of the sunset. With this spectacular background, taking an Instagram-worthy shot is a piece of cake.

Spend this holiday season in Singapore to see these wonderful sights and make meaningful memories that are sure to have the most beautiful pictures to match!