Makati shuts down ‘porn’ billboard

Makati City Mayor Abigail Binay has ordered the immediate shutdown of the electronic billboard that showed pornographic material on Tuesday night.

The head of the city’s Business Permits and Licensing Office, lawyer Maribert Pagente, said in a news statement issued on Wednesday that the billboard operator, Globaltronics Inc., “immediately complied with the order.”

According to Pagente, the billboard will be shut down pending the result of an investigation into the incident and the liabilities of the company, Globaltronics and its personnel.

“The mayor also ordered an immediate investigation of the incident to determine the cause and liabilities of those concerned. Pending such investigation, the billboard shall remain closed,” Pagente said.

In a news statement issued also on Wednesday, Globaltronics confirmed that they have complied with the directive of the Makati City government.

“We at Globaltronics have already complied with the Makati City government’s directive for us to temporarily shut down the EBC [Executive Building Center] site for investigation,” Globaltronics CEO Joseph Evangelista said in the statement.

Evangelista also noted that the company is “fully cooperating” with the city government in uncovering the truth behind the incident, which he described as a “malicious attack, not only on Globaltronics but possibly on all similar digital media platforms.”