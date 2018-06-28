Makabayan bloc slams House ‘foot-dragging’ on rights probe

Members of the Makabayan bloc on Thursday slammed the leadership of the House of Representatives for sitting on several resolutions to investigate alleged human-rights violations under the Duterte administration, especially in Mindanao.

The opposition bloc, in a news statement, said it filed many resolutions urging the House Committee on Human Rights, chaired by Rep. Cheryl P. Deloso-Montalla of the Second District of Zambales, to investigate the deaths of people who reportedly perished in the administration’s antidrug campaign, the killings of priests and activists, and the killings of peasant and lumad leaders in Mindanao.

In the 16th Congress, the lawmakers said, they have conducted on-site hearings in areas where human-rights violations were committed.

“Unfortunately, in the present Congress, even at the height of ‘Oplan Tokhang,’ ‘Oplan Kapayapaan,’ martial law and ‘Oplan Tambay,’ not one of these resolutions have been heard,” they added.

The Makabayan bloc coalition in Congress is composed of Party-list Reps. Carlos Isagani Zarate of Bayan Muna, Antonio Tinio and France Castro of ACT Teachers, Emmi de Jesus and Arlene Brosas of Gabriela Women’s Party, Ariel Casilao of Anakpawis and Sarah Elago of Kabataan.

“We have filed resolutions to probe the deaths of Kian de los Santos and Kulot who were killed in the antidrug campaign, the killings of priests and activists, and the killings of peasant and lumad leaders in Mindanao,” the statement said.

“We have also filed resolutions to investigate violent dispersals of rallies and worker’s strikes. We have filed resolutions to probe the situation in Marawi and Mindanao and the reported human-rights violations in the island, including the closures of alternative lumad schools. But not one of these various cases has been heard,” said the bloc.

“We are calling on the House leadership to also look at the interests of human-rights victims and the exploited. We call on the leadership to immediately conduct hearings on the various resolutions that would look into their plight,” the bloc said.

Earlier, the Makabayan bloc filed a resolution directing the House Committee on Human Rights and Committee on Muslim Affairs to conduct an inquiry on the government’s post-Marawi siege rehabilitation projects, as these will be exempted from the required public bidding.

It also filed another resolution directing the House Committee on Human Rights to conduct an investigation of the Philippine National Police’s “Oplan Tambay.”