Mai Wei Fang serves Chinese cuisine in 8 ways

STIR-fry, fried rice and noodles, and dim sum are what most people think when it comes to Chinese food. This form of cooking is from the southern Guangdong province, specifically Cantonese cuisine (Yue Cai), where rice is usually the main ingredient. However, this style is only one of eight styles of cuisines that are found in China. As there are different Chinese styles of cooking, there are also different main ingredients that are used. Rice is used in northern Chinese cuisines; however, wheat flour is the predominated staple ingredient used in all varieties of breads, noodles and dumplings that is found prevalent in these cuisines.

At Mai Wei Fang (pronounced my-way-fahng), meaning “wheat mill room”, they want to showcase a different type of cuisine and focus on wheat-flour products that are found in staple dishes throughout northeast China. The name of the restaurant is derived from the process of where wheat is milled into the staple ingredient that is flour. Bringing in the first of this cuisine to the Philippines and introducing our signature item the pan-fried soup dumpling (sheng jian bao) from Shanghai, China. This authentic mainland China recipe uses a thin flour skin to wrap our special pork mixture, which is then pan-fried to give a crunch in texture, then steamed to melt the gelatin inside into a soup dumpling.

Our mission is to bring an elevated dining experience for a fast-casual restaurant. The focus is to bring authentic mainland Chinese recipes that is made to order with fresh quality ingredients for the mass-market consumers. The design of the store has a showcase-open kitchen where all dishes are made fresh, multiple times a day in house. Their commitment to quality can also be seen in all of their packaging as they source from high-quality and eco-friendly materials. They have carefully handcrafted their recipes and menu by sourcing, training and learning from various chefs throughout northeast China to showcase these flour-staple dishes that have literally lasted thousands of years in China.