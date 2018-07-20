Mahindra turns over 100 modern jeepneys to transport group

QUEZON CITY — Mahindra Philippines officially turned over 100 modernized jeepneys to transport group EcoDyip Incorporated in a July 20 ceremony at the Megatent in Libis.

Fifty of these are based on the Supro mini truck, while the other 50 are based on the T20 minibus.

Both vehicles feature air-conditioning, curbside-opening passenger doors, bench seats, grab handles, GPS tracking, Wi-Fi connectivity, a dash camera and passenger compartment CCTV cameras.

“When we designed both models, nasa isip yung consideration sa mga elderly, persons with disability,” Mahindra Philippines Sales Manager Jay Cortez told Business Mirror.

The 12-passenger Supro is powered by a 909 cc, direct-injection, two-cylinder turbodiesel producing 45 horsepower and 98 Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, the 30-passenger T20 has a 2.5-liter, common-rail direct injection, inline-4 turbodiesel producing 70 horsepower and 200 Nm of torque.

The turnover happened amid the government’s implementation of the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program, which aims to replace PUVs that are over 15 years old with vehicles with “low-carbon and low-emission technology” that feature better safety and comfort than current PUVs.

Mahindra Philippines Aftersales Director Antonio Mallari Jr. told Business Mirror that EcoDyip has also ordered another 50 Supros and 50 T20s for their fleet.