Mahindra to hold free inspections for controversial police vehicles

QUEZON CITY — Mahindra Philippines said it would inspect for free thousands of police vehicles that a recent government report claimed were “unfit.”

“The inspection campaign will take about four months,” said Mahindra Automobiles Chief of International Operations Arvind Mathew in a July 20 press conference.

“But most of the patrol vehicles will be inspected in around three months,” he added.

The statement came after the Commission of Audit (COA) released a report in early July flagging the P1.89-billion deal made in 2015 for supposedly insufficient assessments prior to the purchase.

The purchase, which was coursed through local Mahindra distributor Columbian Autocar Corp., was for 398 Mahindra Scorpios patrol vehicles and 1,656 Mahindra Enforcer patrol jeeps.

COA noted that the lowering of the minimum standard specifications for the vehicles has caused recurring problems in acceleration and engine performance.

The agency also noted issues with lack of spare parts and poor fuel economy.

Mahindra Philippines president Felix Mabilog Jr. blasted accusations that the Indian carmaker influenced changes to the bidding terms.

“That’s a lie,” he said. “We did not become more favorable even after the changes, which were done for other bidders. Our vehicles’ specifications never changed.”

Mabilog added that the inspection campaign is a gesture of good will to its customers.

Meanwhile, Mathew said he would be happy to cooperate with government investigations, including a possible Senate probe.