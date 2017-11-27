Magsayo keeps WBO international belt

Mark Magsayo wowed the hometown with a unanimous-decision victory over challenger Shoto Hayashi of Japan to retain his World Boxing Organization (WBO) International Featherweight title last Saturday night at the Bohol Wisdom Gymnasium in Tagbilaran City.

The bout went the full 12 rounds with the three judges favoring the 22-year-old Boholano with identical scores of 116-112.

Magsayo had difficulty knocking out his Japanese challenger, who had nothing but an iron chin and tons of dedication to pull an upset on a foreign land.

But Magsayo, who improved to an unblemished record of 18 wins with 13 knockouts, had other plans in mind as he banked on his solid combinations, accurate uppercuts and lethal body punches to pile up the points and get the nods from the officials.

Both boxers looked eager to make a good start, with the Filipino landing some clear jabs and the Japanese holding on to his ground with tight-knit defense.

It was in the eighth round that Magsayo came smoking hot and obviously hurt Hayashi with head and body combinations.

The 30-year-old Hayashi dropped his seventh bout against his 30 wins and one draw.

In the supporting card, Albert Pagara (29-1, 20 KOs) knocked out Mohammed Kambuluta of Tanzania (16-4, 6 KOs) in the 2:26 mark of the second round.

Jeo Santisima (15-2, 13 KOs), on the other hand, needed just 36 seconds to finish the match against Indonesian Kichang Kim (8-5-1, 2 KOs).