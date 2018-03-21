Magnolia, SMB vow all-out title fight

The sibling rivalry between Magnolia and San Miguel reemerged from the galleys of the two storied franchises as they meet anew in a familiar stage of the Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup best-of-seven Finals which tips off on Friday at the Big Dome.

Winners of a combined 37 titles and 28 runner-up finishes, the Hotshots want no less than the championship experience, which it last tasted in 2014.

For the Beermen, the heavily favored team eyes an unprecedented fourth straight All-Filipino title.

“We have won three championships, but we’re still hungry because we want to make history, and they all want to be part of the history in this team,” San Miguel Team Governor Robert Non said on Wednesday’s news conference in Quezon City.

“So we expect that the history will be written starting this Friday,” Non confidently added.

The Beermen have the edge in numbers and experience. They completed a “three-peat” in the season’s first conference to tie TNT with most consecutive titles in the Philippine Cup.

They also have a monster down low, the four-time Most Valuable Player (MVP) June Mar Fajardo who is also the front-runner in the Best Player of the Conference plum.

Fajardo, since he joined the team in 2012, has long partnered with former MVP Arwind Santos. Completing the strong starting lineup are clutch player Alex Cabagnot, defensive specialist Chris Ross and streak shooter Marcio Lassiter.

San Miguel had an easy route to the Finals, a 4-1 disposal of sister-team Barangay Ginebra.

Despite the highly anticipated matchup against another San Miguel Corp. franchise, Beermen mentor Leo Austria promised that no strings are attached in the series.

“I hope we will be having a good fight. It’s not easy to get the championship, and we’re happy to be back in the Finals. We all know siblings always fight, I hope the fans will enjoy this one,” Austria said.

This one is sentimental for Austria’s counterpart, Chito Victolero.

After three failed tries of advancing to the Finals, Victolero finally carried the team to the ultimate stage since manning the coaching seat in 2016.

“We’re facing a big challenge. We’ll try our best because this is a rare opportunity,” he said.

The Hotshots had to endure a rough road to the Finals, first when they lost veteran forward Marc Pingris to a season-ending ACL injury, and on its tough assignment against the hungry NLEX Road Warriors.

They beat them in six games.

Victolero is expected to rely on his veterans Marc Barroca, PJ Simon and Paul Lee. Ian Sangalang will also have his hands full when he stand his ground against the behemoth Fajardo.