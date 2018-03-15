Magnolia eyes commanding series lead versus NLEX

Undermanned Magnolia looks to continue the momentum it had from winning two straight games when it tackles NLEX in Game Four of their best-of-seven semifinals showdown of the Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup on Friday.

The Hotshots scored a 106-99 win last Wednesday, a sweet complement to their 99-84 triumph two days prior.

The victories blew away the painful series-opening loss to the Road Warriors, which also saw the departure of veteran forward Marc Pingris for the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury late in the game.

Also longing for the services of injured playmaker Justin Melton, Magnolia tries to make it a comfortable 3-1 series when they meet again at 7 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Head Coach Chito Victolero has adapted from the absences of his key players and has benefited from the good performances of Jio Jalalon and Ian Sangalang.

The two stepped up their games with Jalalon scoring his career-high 25 points, while Sangalang had a share of 24 markers that went with seven boards.

Victorlero acknowledged the resilience of the team. “It’s all about team effort, sustaining the aggressiveness, energy and intensity.,” he said.

But, as they prepare to mount the killing blows, the Road Warriors are prepared to prolong the series.

“It’s a must win for us. That’s a crucial game. We will take our chances with a long series,” NLEX mentor Yeng Guiao said.

They actually had sufficient numbers from Kiefer Ravena and the rest of the squad.

Ravena, the rookie sensation from Ateneo, finished with 20 points, while Kevin Alas, JR Quiñahan, Michael Miranda and Larry Fonacier combined for 49 markers.

It was just the breaks of the game that caused the loss, according to Guiao.

“We felt we just lost on breaks. There were some crucial moments in the last four to five minutes when we could have made some big plays, but actually, the breaks favored the other team,” Guiao said.