Magistrates decide on CJ Sereno’s fate

WILL Chief Justice Maria Lourdes A. Sereno be able to sit on her throne again as the country’s Judiciary’s top magistrate, or will she be kicked out from the Supreme Court (SC) where she seemed to be unwelcome by her own colleagues since she assumed her post four years ago?

Sereno’s fate is expected to be known on Friday during the SC’s special en banc session, where her fellow magistrates are scheduled to deliberate and decide on the quo warranto petition filed by Solicitor General Jose C. Calida, seeking the nullification of her appointment as chief magistrate for her failure to comply with the requirements set by the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC).

Calida said Sereno allegedly failed to file her Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net worth (SALN) for several years from 1986 to 2006 when she was a professor at the University of the Philippines (UP) College of Law.

It was found out that aside from her SALNs for the years 2006, 2009, 2010 and 2011, which she submitted in her applications for Associate Justice and Chief Justice, Sereno only filed SALNs for the years 1998, 2002 and 2006 during her tenure as law professor at the UP College of Law from 1986 to 2006.

If found guilty, Sereno will be the first Chief Justice to be removed from the post through a quo warranto proceedings.

The magistrates are scheduled start their deliberations at 10 a.m. Sereno, who terminated her indefinite leave of absence and reported back to work on Wednesday, said she would preside over the special en banc session but would inhibit when her colleagues start tackling the quo warranto petition.

Sereno’s camp said the Chief Justice is ready to face whatever is the outcome of the Court’s deliberations on the quo warranto petition.

Meanwhile, 130 law deans and professors from various law schools in the country have issued a last-minute appeal for the Court to reject the quo warranto petition and instead pushed for the trial of Sereno before an impeachment court.

“We, members of the law faculties, express our deep concern [over] the

move to unseat the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court by means other than by impeachment,” the law deans and professors said in their manifesto, entitled “A Call for Adherence to Constitutional Process.”

“We are not questioning the motivation, integrity and patriotism of anyone involved in this process, but we must remind them that the integrity of the process is as important as its result,” they added.

The signatories include former Solicitor General Florin T. Hilbay, Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM) Graduate School of Law Dean and retired Court of Appeals Justice Hector Hofileña, De La Salle College of Law Dean Jose Manuel Diokno, Lyceum College of Law Dean Maria Soledad Derequito-Mawis, Adamson College of Law Dean Anna Maria Abad, Far Eastern University Institute of Law Dean Melencio Sta. Maria and

Ateneo de Davao University College of Law Dean Manuel Quibod.

Former UP College of Law Dean Pacifico Agabin, former Ateneo School of Government Dean Tony Laviña, PLM College of Law Dean Marisol Anenias, University of San Agustin College of Law Dean Jose Mari Tirol, and law deans and professors from Metro Manila and the cities of Baguio, Butuan, Cotabato and Davao also signed the manifesto.

The signatories insisted that the Constitution provides only one means to remove a sitting Chief Justice and that is by impeachment by the House of Representatives and conviction after trial in the Senate.

“Any other means would be unconstitutional,” they said.

Thus, the signatories called for the start of Sereno’s impeachment trial in the Senate, where she finally gets the chance to defend herself from the allegations hurled against her.

“Let the impeachment of the Chief Justice take its course as the Constitution dictates. Let the trial in the Senate, sitting as an impeachment court, begin. Allow the Chief Justice to defend herself in the impeachment trial,” they said.