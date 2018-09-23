Lyric, TOA seal partnership

LYRIC Organ and Piano Store Corp. has further expanded its reach to their musician-enthusiasts as well as loyal customers by opening another branch at the SM Mall of Asia on September 18.

Owner Joy Cristobal shared that Lyric has gone a long way—from being a piano store, to what it is now: a music store diversified with music instruments and pro audio: “Everyone knows that Lyric first started by selling only pianos. My parents actually started it. As a second-generation owner, I am proud that my son also contributes to the expansion of our store.”

Cristobal was also honored that along with their branch opening was the corporate launch of TOA Electronics to the country, their new partner in bringing professional audio-type equipment and intercom systems closer to their Filipino consumers.

TOA Electronics is a Japan-based technology company that focuses on bringing clear-sounding intercom speakers as well as wireless and professional audios. Its Managing Director Takashi Nimo is thankful to Lyric in ushering their company to the Philippine music market, which was “a real, big help.”

Lyric’s newly opened branch is at the second floor (North Wing) of the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.