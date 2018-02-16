Lunar New Year Elegance at Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria

Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, in partnership with The Fashion Designers Association of the Philippines (FDAP) and Ateneo Confucious Institute of Manila, celebrated its Chinese New Year festivities entitled as “Lunar New Year Elegance” last February 8, 2018 at the Crowne Plaza Lobby. The event marks itself as the warm welcome for the Year of the Earth Dog, with lucky activities and surprises in store for the guests. The hotel honored the lunar new year with a traditional Lion and Dragon Dance, an auspicious Prosperity Tree picking at the Chinese Bridge, lucky Chinese calligraphy, an auspicious dinner for the guests with Yu Sheng tossing, and an exquisite oriental-themed fashion show, featuring the designs of eight member of the Fashion Designers Association of the Philippines.

Welcome Remarks and Lion and Dragon Dance

The Lion and Dragon Dance has been a part of the Chinese culture for many generations and a yearly tradition to celebrate at Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria. Initiating with the warm welcome and introduction made by the hotel’s General Manager, Mr. Gaurav Rai, the guests and hotel staff celebrated the kick-off of the traditional lion and dragon dance by the Philippine Trigold Dragon Dance group at the Crowne Plaza Lobby. Showing agility and skill, with movements energetically performed with the lion’s head and the dragon’s body, the crowd cheered along the beat of the drums and cymbals. The dancers bestowed well-wishes and good fortune to everyone at Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria.

Prosperity Tree Picking and Chinese Calligraphy

Adding to the festivities of the Lion and Dragon Dance is the Prosperity Tree picking. Guests get the chance to win a lucky ampao that contains several good fortune and blessings for the new year. As the cross the Chinese bridge, guests become lucky as they pick out their chosen lucky ampao.

Moreover, guests were thrilled to have their wishes and aspirations for 2018 written in calligraphy. In partnership with Ateneo Confucious Institute of Manila, Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria also presented a Chinese Calligraphy booth at the lobby for guests who want to have their names or well-wishes written in Chinese.

Prosperity Toss and Auspicious Dinner

The Prosperity Toss consists of a Yu Sheng, or a Cantonese-style raw fish salad, with shredded vegetables and variety of sauces and condiments to spread good fortune for the coming year. This sign of prosperity and vigor is shown through the tossing of the salad high up in the air to bring in abundance. Various guests and media have enjoyed the tradition of Lo Hei or the tossing of the salad high in the air, as they welcome the luck of the lunar new year.

Along with the Great Glory Yu Sheng salad, invited guests were served with an auspicious set dinner which includes a Divine Combination Platter, Eight Treasure Fish Maw, Shredded Sea Abalone Soup, Deep Fried Crispy Taro Shrimp with Honey Plum Sauce and Scallop and Wasabi Sauce, Roasted Pecking Duck in 2-way Course, Steamed Live Garoupa in Crushed Soybean, Stewed Home-style Pork Knuckle with Flower Mushroom and Sea Cucumber, “Patatim Style”, Poached Tangyuan, and Pan-fried Niangao. The Great Glory Auspicious set menu is available until February 18, 2018 for only Php 26,888++, good for 10 persons.

Lunar New Year Elegance Fashion Show

In partnership with Fashion Designers Association of the Philippines, Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria launched an oriental-themed fashion show which exquisitely presented the Year of The Earth Dog’s auspicious colors and style trends. Featuring the creations of Albert Fontanilla, Aris Pico, Rowell Panlilio, Maricris Dela Pena, Simon Ariel Vasquez, Brian Vergara, Gil Granado and Nardie Presa—the Lunar New Year Elegance fashion runway was truly the main highlight of the night, with the sophisticated flair and grace of the designs truly impressed the guests. The fashion show was professionally directed by the renowned Ms. Geena Zablan.

Let Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria be your next ideal venue for special occasions and unique events, such as birthdays, conferences, seminars, and more. Equipped with an excellent team of event experts, guests can surely expect the best function space paired with great service and professionalism to keep your attendees energized and inspired.

For more information, please contact Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria at 633-7222 or email [email protected]. For more updates, follow the hotel’s social media sources on Facebook and Instagram.