LTG to spend P11B in capex this year

LT Group (LTG) Inc., the holding firm of most businesses of tycoon Lucio Tan, said it plans to spend between P10 billion and P11 billion this year in capital expenditures (capex) to support its growth.

Company president Michael G. Tan said a huge part of the capex will be earmarked for its property- development arm and its joint-venture projects with other entities. The rest of the capex will be for its other businesses, such as banking and its liquor and beverage units.

This year’s capex is almost the same as the capex budget of P10 billion in 2017.

“Moving forward, there’s more clarity this year compared with last year. The government is spending more on a lot of infrastructure projects. It will be a lot better [this year than last year] I’m very hopeful,” Tan told reporters.

Tan said P3 billion will be earmarked for Eton Properties Philippines Inc., P2.5 billion for Philippine National Bank, P2 billion for Asia Brewery Inc., P500 million for Tanduay Distillers Inc. and the rest will be for its property-joint ventures, one of which is with the Ayala Group.

“We continue to expand on consumer products,” he said.

Tan added that for its tobacco business, which controls most of the market, the company is now operating in a level playing field, enabling them to pass on additional taxes to consumers and no longer price products at “economically unsustainable levels.”

“But there may a further drop in volumes due to higher prices,” Tan said.

For Asia Brewery, the tax on sugary drinks is expected to negatively affect the sales volume of Cobra energy drink as prices were raised to pass on the tax to consumers.

Sales of bottled water are expected to remain strong, and the rollout of soymilk in returnable glass bottles should continue to expand to more areas, he said.

For Tanduay, while excise taxes for distilled spirits will likely be further increased under the second phase of the tax-reform package, demand is expected to remain stable.

Eton, meanwhile, will continue to enjoy high occupancy rates for its business-process outsourcing office buildings, as well as the retail space that complement these projects.

“Demand should continue for the buildings being constructed. The generally lower labor costs and leasing rates in the Philippines will keep it a viable alternative to other countries,” he said.

“Higher inflation is expected for 2018, which, together with the depreciation of the peso and higher fuel costs, will translate to higher production costs. Freight and transportation costs are also expected to go up, so it will be a challenge for manufacturers, including LTG’s subsidiaries, to keep costs down,” the company said.