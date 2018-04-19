LTFRB told to end ‘virtual monopoly’ in TNC market after Uber withdrawal

Lawmakers on Wednesday urged the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to expedite the approval and entry of other transportation network companies (TNCs) in the Philippine market.

House Committee on Metro Manila Development Chairman Winston Castelo of the Second District of Quezon City and House Committee on Transportation Member Luis Raymund F. Villafuerte Jr. of the Second District of Camarines Sur said a “virtual monopoly situation” in the transportation network vehicle service sector now exists with the official withdrawal of the Uber services after selling out to competitor Grab.

“The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board can remedy [this monopoly] by allowing more transportation network company to offer services,” Castelo stated.

One out of five

The LTFRB, for its part, said the agency intended to sign the accreditation papers of five TNCs on Wednesday.

As of writing time, however, the LTFRB only signed the accreditation of Hype, LTFRB Board Member Aileen B. Lizada said in a text message.

Other TNCs that fled for accreditation are Hirna, Go Lag, Micab and Ipara. Once they receive they their accreditation documents, these new TNCs could start operating in the Philippines.

“Once we accredit TNCs, what the TNVS should do is to go to the TNCs to accredit under their systems. Once they are accredited they will get their certificates of accreditation for their hearing for their CPCs,” Lizada said, referring to certificates of public convenience.

For his part, Villafuerte said the government should fast-track the processing of applications of at least four TNCs that plan to rival the ride-hailing services of Grab Philippines to encourage competition and prevent a monopolistic pricing scheme in this sector.

He added four local firms have applied for TNC licenses, namely Pira, Lag Go, Owto and Hype.

The lawmaker said the buyout by Grab of its biggest rival Uber in the business has led to a monopoly in the ride-hailing business in the country.

Grab announced last month that it had acquired Uber’s operations in the Philippines and the rest of Southeast Asia. Under the share-swap agreement, Uber would be getting a 27.5-percent stake in Grab.

Incentives

Moreover, Castelo said it is incumbent upon the LTFRB to protect the interest of commuters, which he suggests would do well to expedite the entry of competitors to Grab.

Castelo earlier urged the government, through the Board of Investments, to provide incentives to small local companies that will be formed to challenge the dominance of Grab.

“The entry of more local players in the TNC business is needed to dissipate Grab’s domination of the industry,” Castelo said.

He added Grab’s monopoly is starting to manifest in the list of complaints he received from his constituents on sudden spikes in the rates it offered.

“Incentives similar to those given to pioneering businesses such as income-tax breaks should be provided to new TNCs, primarily local firms, to encourage competition that will redound to the benefit of the public,” Castelo said.

Castelo, meanwhile, acknowledged Grab’s explanation that the rates were still within the bounds approved by the government but it is now far higher than what was being offered when a healthy competition existed in the ride-hailing vehicle business.

Earlier, Party-list Rep. Jericho B. Nograles of Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta has revealed that Grab has been “illegally charging” its customers P2 per minute of travel time.

Nograles said the P2 per minute additional charge is on top of its flag-down rate of P40 and P10 to P14 charge per kilometer.

He added Grab should refund some P1.8 billion for overcharging in the past five months alone.

Party-list Rep. Ciriaco S. Calalang of Kabayan, likewise, urged the LTFRB to probe the reported higher fares of Grab following the shut down of Uber.