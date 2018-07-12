LRT 1 fare hike to ensure ‘smooth’ sailing of railway-extension project–LRMC exec 

A fare hike being charged to Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1 commuters will ensure smooth sailing for the train facility’s expansion, as this will give lenders the confidence to bankroll the P30-billion price tag for the railway system’s extension, its operator said.

Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC) President Juan F. Alfonso said his group is pushing for the fare adjustment—a component included in the concession agreement that the company signed with the government ­—to assure the construction of the railway station all the way to Bacoor.

The fare increase “will give banks the confidence to lend to the company the funds for the Cavite Extension, knowing LRMC can recover its investment,” he added.

Once built, the Cavite Extension will allow travel from Baclaran to Sucat to only 15 minutes; to Las Pinas, 20 minutes; and to Bacoor, 30 minutes.

“We can virtually guarantee these travel times because we are traffic- free. And we are investing P5 for every P1 revenue to ensure that LRT 1 is efficient, trouble free, and also clean. Today, trains come every 3.5 minutes, down from five minutes when LRMC took over operations and maintenance in 2015,” he said.

Alfonso noted that the P5 increase will result in P25 in average fares, or about the same price as bus rides, and much lower than taxis and transport network company fares “without traffic.”

“LRT 1 is the solution to the traffic problem caused by the high population density and urbanization of Metro Manila,” he said, citing a Japan International Cooperation Agency study that estimated that traffic cost is P3.5 billion a day in Metro Manila.

“If we do nothing, it will become P5.4 billion a day in 2034, but by accelerating infrastructure projects, it can be reduced to P3 billion a day. And with projects like the Cavite Extension, this can be further reduced to P2.4 billion a day,” he added.

Ridership at Southeast Asia’s oldest overhead railway system is seen to reach as much as 800,000 passengers per day in three years, owing to increased capacity and demand.

Daily ridership has reached 459,400 passengers as of March.

The first stage of the Cavite Extension involves the construction of the first five stations from Redemptorist to Dr. Santos.

These are included in the first package of right of way, which is expected to be delivered sometime this year.

Targeted for completion in about four years after the delivery of easement, the 11.7-kilometer Cavite extension will connect into the existing system immediately south of the Baclaran Station and run in a generally southerly direction to Niyog, Cavite.

It will consist of elevated guideways throughout the majority of the alignment, except for the guideway section at Zapote, which will be located at grade.

Eight new stations will be provided with three intermodal facilities across Pasay City, Parañaque City, Las Piñas City and Cavite. The new stations are Redemptorist, MIA, Asia World, Ninoy Aquino, Dr. Santos, Las Piñas, Zapote and Niyog. The intermodal facilities, shall be located at Dr. Santos, Zapote and Niyog.

The new stations will be accessible to and from nearby community facilities, such as shops, schools, stadium and park, and will be located to suit passenger-flow routes from residential areas.

Pedestrian access to all new stations will be direct, safe and easy. Details, such as lighting to distinguish access points, pedestrian-cross striping and curb cuts for handicapped access, will be provided.

The company has invested P7.5 billion in the railway system so far since it took over in 2015.