LRMC sees LRT 1 passengers increasing by 75% in 2021

PASSENGER volumes at the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1 are expected to balloon by more than three-quarters in 2021, when the first phase of the railway system’s extension has been completed.

Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC) President Juan F. Alfonso said his group projects ridership at Southeast Asia’s oldest overhead railway system to reach as much as 800,000 passengers per day in three years, owing to increased capacity and demand. Daily ridership has reached 459,400 passengers as of March.

“In 2021, when the first stage of the Cavite Extension is done, the number of riders is projected to increase to about 700,000 passengers per day to 800,000 passengers per day,” he said.

The first stage of the Cavite Extension involves the construction of the first five stations from Redemptorist to Dr. Santos.

These are included in the first package of right-of-way, expected to be delivered sometime this year.

Targeted for completion in about four years after the delivery of easement, the 11.7-kilometer Cavite Extension will connect into the existing system immediately south of the Baclaran station and run in a generally southerly direction to Niyog, Cavite.

It will consist of elevated guideways throughout the majority of the alignment, except for the guideway section at Zapote, which will be at grade. Eight new stations will be provided with three intermodal facilities across Pasay City, Parañaque City, Las Piñas City and Cavite. The new stations are Redemptorist, MIA, Asia World, Ninoy Aquino, Dr. Santos, Las Piñas, Zapote and Niyog. The intermodal facilities shall be located at Dr. Santos, Zapote and Niyog.

The new stations will be accessible to and from nearby community facilities, such as shops, schools, stadium and park, and will be located to suit passenger-flow routes from residential areas.

Pedestrian access to all new stations will be direct, safe and easy. Details—such as lighting to distinguish access points, pedestrian-cross striping and curb cuts for handicapped access—will be provided.

The company has invested P7.5 billion in the railway system so far since it took over in 2015.