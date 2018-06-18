LRMC:  Phase 1 of LRT 1 Cavite Extension only 95% complete

TRAIN operator Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC) has yet to receive a single portion of the right-of-way (ROW) for the construction of the Cavite Extension of the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1.

LRMC Operations Director Rodrigo P. Bulario said in a chance interview that the ROW acquisition for the first phase of the extension is only 95-percent complete.

This means the government cannot deliver the said easement to the company, as based on the concession agreement, the acquisition rate has to be 100 percent before delivery.

“The acquisition of the ROW for the first phase is less than 5-percent incomplete,” Bulario said.

All the stations located in Parañaque City—Redemptorist, MIA, Asiaworld, Ninoy Aquino, Dr. Santos—compose the first phase of the Cavite Extension.

The company aims to start constructing the first phase of the extension by October, but with the rate of acquisition of easement, Bulario believes the company may start with the so-called mobilization.

“We will start mobilization in October, which means we will assemble machines and materials in the area,” he said.

Actual construction may start “early next year,” he noted.

The company broke ground for the 11.7-kilometer extension of the oldest overhead railway system in Asia in February 2017.

Targeted for completion in about four years after the delivery of easement, the 11.7-kilometer Cavite extension will connect into the existing system immediately south of the Baclaran Station and run in a generally southerly direction to Niyog, Cavite.

It will consist of elevated guideways throughout the majority of the alignment, except for the guideway section at Zapote, which will be located at grade.

Eight new stations will be provided with three intermodal facilities across Pasay City, Parañaque City, Las Piñas City and Cavite.

The new stations will be accessible to and from nearby community facilities, such as shops, schools, stadium and park, and will be located to suit passenger-flow routes from residential areas.

Pedestrian access to all new stations will be direct, safe and easy. Details, such as lighting to distinguish access points, pedestrian-cross striping and curb cuts for handicapped access, will be provided.

LRMC, controlled by Metro Pacific Investments Corp. and Ayala Corp., has invested P7.5 billion in the railway system so far since it took over in 2015.