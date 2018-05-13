Love Is Never Far from You

Love is not far from you.

She is not clear as dew

Not born in the wet lands

Not on the lush of leaves.

Love is not far from you.

She is not a birdsong

Not a morning greeting

Not the canorous melody of prayers.

Eternal love

Need not try

To seem poetic.

Eternal love

In fact seems temporary,

Even though the permanence

Of temporariness

Is often questioned.

Love is an earthworm

Recklessly digging a hole

Around a henhouse

Knowing one day

It will eventually be pecked.

Love is a baker

Which you do not care for

Foolishly passing by your house

Armed only with a song recording

Which has been played countless times.

***

Adimas Immanuel is an Indonesian poet. He was born in Solo, Central Java, 1991. His poems have been published in various mass media such as Kompas, Tempo, and Suara Merdeka. He has published some poem collection books: Empat Cangkir Kenangan (Serba Indie, 2012), Pelesir Mimpi (katabergerak, 2013), Di Hadapan Rahasia (Gramedia Pustaka Utama, 2016), and Suaramu Jalan Pulang yang Kukenali (Malaysia, 2016).

In 2014, with some photographers and installation artists, he held an art exhibiton based on his book, Pelesir Mimpi. In the same year, the book itself longlisted for the Khatulistiwa Literary Award and shortlisted for the Indonesian Readers Award. He was invited to attend the ASEAN Literary Festival 2015, Ubud Writers and Readers Festival 2015 and Melbourne Emerging Writers Festival 2016. For correspondency, mail him to:

