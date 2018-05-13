Love Is Never Far from You

Love is not far from you.
She is not clear as dew
Not born in the wet lands
Not on the lush of leaves.
Love is not far from you.
She is not a birdsong
Not a morning greeting
Not the canorous melody of prayers.
Eternal love
Need not try
To seem poetic.
Eternal love
In fact seems temporary,
Even though the permanence
Of temporariness
Is often questioned.
Love is an earthworm
Recklessly digging a hole
Around a henhouse
Knowing one day
It will eventually be pecked.
Love is a baker
Which you do not care for
Foolishly passing by your house
Armed only with a song recording
Which has been played countless times.
***
Adimas Immanuel is an Indonesian poet. He was born in Solo, Central Java, 1991. His poems have been published in various mass media such as Kompas, Tempo, and Suara Merdeka. He has published some poem collection books: Empat Cangkir Kenangan (Serba Indie, 2012), Pelesir Mimpi (katabergerak, 2013), Di Hadapan Rahasia (Gramedia Pustaka Utama, 2016), and Suaramu Jalan Pulang yang Kukenali (Malaysia, 2016).
In 2014, with some photographers and installation artists, he held an art exhibiton based on his book, Pelesir Mimpi. In the same year, the book itself longlisted for the Khatulistiwa Literary Award and shortlisted for the Indonesian Readers Award. He was invited to attend the ASEAN Literary Festival 2015, Ubud Writers and Readers Festival 2015 and Melbourne Emerging Writers Festival 2016. For correspondency, mail him to: