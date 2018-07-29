Losses to farmers, fishers from 3 storms near P1.8B

LOSSES incurred by farmers and fishermen in at least seven regions battered by two tropical storms and a depression are nearing P1.8 billion, according to the initial report of the Department of Agriculture (DA).

In its latest report, the DA-Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Operations Center (DA-DRRM OpCen) said the total damage to the farm sector caused by Tropical Storm Henry, Severe Tropical Storm Inday and Tropical Depression Josie rose to P1.79 billion.

The regions affected by the three weather disturbances are: Cordillera Administrative Region, Regions 1, 2, 3, 4A, 4B and 6.

“The increase in the overall damage and losses is attributed to reports from the provinces of La Union, Pangasinan, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija and Zambales; particularly on rice, corn, high-value crops and fisheries,” DA-DRRM OpCen said in its initial damage report, which is yet to be validated, released over the weekend.

The report noted that DA regional field offices are now conducting field validation “to determine the extent of damage and losses brought by the three weather disturbances, as well as the needs of the affected farmers and fishermen.”

Most of the production losses were recorded in the rice sector, which accounted for 79 percent of the total, according to the DA. A total of 51,834 rice farmers in at least 18 provinces lost 20,242 metric tons (MT) valued at P1.41 billion.

The storms affected about 97,016 hectares of rice fields in the provinces of La Union, Pangasinan, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Rizal, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Antique, Aklan and Negros Occidental.

“Region 3 remains the most affected region in terms of rice damage and losses that amount to P770.56 million [55 percent], while Pangasinan is the most affected province at P492.58 million [35 percent],” the report read.

“The increase in the overall values is attributed to the reports from the provinces of Pangasinan and Zambales,” it added.

The DA said a total of 6,983 bags of palay used for seedbeds were washed out. The report also indicated that the fisheries sector lost P236.06 million, or 13 percent of the total damage.

The typhoons affected 1,731 fishermen in the provinces of Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ilocos Norte, La Union, Pangasinan, Cagayan, Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Cavite and Antique.

“The increase in values for this commodity comes from the reports of the province of La Union and Pangasinan,” it said.

Production losses in the corn sector reached 4,350 MT valued at P61.14 million.

The three weather disturbances affected 1,847 hectares of corn fields in the provinces of Pangasinan, Bataan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales and Negros Occidental.

“The increase in values is due to the reports from the provinces of Pangasinan and Nueva Ecija,” the report read.

Damage to the high-value crops sector rose to P73.71 million with a production volume loss of 1,939 MT. The storms damaged assorted vegetables planted on 759 hectares.

“As for livestock and cassava, the amount of production loss remains the same at P4.36 million and P1.34 million, respectively,” the report said.