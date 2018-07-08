Localized peace talks with Reds: Will it really work this time?

CITING a litany of reasons, the defense and military establishments have recommended to President Duterte the termination of peace talks with the leaders of communist groups through the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP).

While the Commander in Chief pounced on the idea, defense and military officials have followed up their proposal by pushing for the holding of localized peace talks, a matter raised by Duterte several days later, or on Wednesday night to be exact.

The notion of localized peace talks advanced as Duterte contemplates whether he should altogether scuttle the negotiations, which have been postponed for three months, to give the government time to conduct “grassroots” consultations and for the President to review all the previous agreements signed with the NDFP.

Local-level negotiations

IN pushing for the termination of the talks and its holding at the local level, Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana gave a number of reasons that mostly revolve around the alleged insincerity of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) and its armed wing, the New People’s Army (NPA), in truly pushing lasting peace.

Lorenzana’s indictment of the CPP and the NPA, which was supported by the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), did not exempt the NDFP, which is their umbrella organization, along with all of the other existing democratic forces and groups in the country.

The defense chief claimed that the NDFP could not comply with the preconditions set by the Commander in Chief—there will be no coalition government, no attacks and collection of revolutionary taxes; and the NPA must stay in safe areas and must not recruit for new members—before the government could return to the negotiating table.

The noncompliance with the conditions equates to insincerity, according to Lorenzana.

Plot vs Duterte?

LORENZANA and the military, through its spokesman, Col. Edgard Arevalo, also accused the NDFP of hatching a three-year plan to oust Duterte through the CPP and the NPA, which separately held their largest plenum and meeting while a unilateral cease-fire was being observed in 2016.

In pushing for the localized peace talks as a new scheme by the government in its long and arduous quest to end the almost 50-year communist-led insurgency, the military claimed that 18 ethnic tribes, whose members comprised roughly half of the 20 million population of Mindanao, called for localized negotiations and the termination of the talks with the NDFP.

Joining the chorus, Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza declared on Thursday “localized peace arrangements may be pursued by the local government units with the insurgents in their respective areas of responsibility.”

“This ‘way forward’ in the stalled peace talks was decided following the consolidation of various positions expressed during the command conference convened by President Duterte last night in Malacañang,” he said.

Left rejects localized talks

THE holding of localized peace talks was rejected by the NDFP, which posited through its chief political consultant Jose Maria Sison that it would only be “re-arranged, controlled, surveyed and manipulated” by the government.

“Such localized peace talks are obviously intended to deceive the people, spread intrigue against the revolutionary forces and, in fact, prevent genuine revolutionary forces from participating,” Sison told the BusinessMirror.

Sison noted that, in the past, the military has already initiated and carried out local negotiations, but with the negotiating individuals being “fake surrenderers and military assets” who posed as rebels.

Despite the stream of rebel surrenderers, which the military put at more than 7,000 by its latest count, Sison claimed that the NPA currently maintains more than 100 guerrilla fronts all over the country, with a total strength of 90 up to 120 fighters or a company-sized per region.

“The NPA also has auxiliary forces like the people’s militia in every barangay under the local organ of political power and self-defense units in mass organizations,” he said.

According to the military, the NPA only has 3,700 fighters as of the end of last year, owing to rebel casualties, as a result of the continued operations by the military in the countryside. Lorenzana, however, pegged the rebel membership at not more than 5,000.

If this is the fact, Sison said, then Lorenzana and the military have “slapped” their own faces since they have already “wiped out” the rebels for so many times through their false estimate of their number.

“However, the NPA keeps on fighting, growing in strength and advance by using the strategy of protracted people’s war and tactics of rapid offensives in an extensive and intensive guerrilla warfare based on an ever-widening and deepening mass base,” he said.

Surviving the conflict

IF the government is hell-bent on ending insurgency by way of a military solution, Sison predicts that it will never achieve its objective, noting that the Armed Forces is already “overstretched” and “overstrained.”

“It only has a little over 100 battalions deployed all over the country. Fifty percent of these are deployed against the NPA in Mindanao and 25 percent against the Bangsamoro. Only 25 percent are deployed against the NPA for Luzon and the Visayas,” he said.

“At this time, the NPA and other revolutionary forces know the strong and weak points of their enemy. They are effectively the tactics of extensive and intensive guerrilla warfare. The people’s participation and support for the people’s war keep the enemy forces blind and deaf over large areas of maneuver and the guerrilla units launch their offensives by relying on the guerrilla bases and zones,” he added.

Intense, and now focused operations, as the military calls it, are being conducted by the AFP against the NPA, but Sison sees the rebels weathering the offensive as it did from the time of former President Ferdinand Marcos up to the time of Duterte’s predecessor.

According to the NDFP chief political consultant, the “bad strategy” of Duterte and Lorenzana in dealing with the rebels is working against the government; and that the NPA would not even need a “foolish encounter” between soldiers and policemen to beat it.

Ouster plot, a tale

SISON belied the claims of Lorenzana that the CPP has put forward a three-year plan to oust Duterte, admitting the group and its armed wing cannot do it alone by themselves.

“It is not true that the CPP has a three-year plan to oust Duterte by October 2018 [starting] since 2016. The militarists Lorenzana, [Eduardo] Año and [Hermogenes] Esperon are obviously misrepresenting the three-year plan of the CPP Central Committee to strengthen the CPP ideologically, politically and organizationally,” Sison said.

“The ouster of the Duterte regime cannot be effected by the CPP and the NPA all by themselves. The Duterte regime is now on the path of being ousted by a broad united front of patriotic and democratic forces and a growing number of AFP and PNP officers and men who are disgusted by the regime’s use of the AFP and PNP for criminal purposes, thus, criminalizing and corrupting them,” he added.

Sison advised Duterte to be logically discerning, adding that it is the administration that is destabilizing itself.

“The Duterte regime has destabilized itself by offending the people in the following horrible ways: mass murder of thousands in the fake war on drugs that benefits the Duterte-Peter Lim illegal-drugs empire, the costly military operations under Oplan Kapayapaan, the rising prices of basic goods and services, the rampant corruption of Duterte relatives and favorites, gross disrespect for the religious belief of the Catholics and Christians and the traitorous sell-out of the Filipino people’s sovereign rights over the trillions of dollars worth of oil and gas resources under the West Philippine Sea in exchange for a few billions worth of overpriced infrastructure projects controlled by China.”

In the meantime, Sison claimed, “Duterte is subject to control and manipulation by the pro-US militarists who are far more loyal to their imperialist masters in Washington than their Commander in Chief whom they, behind his back, make fun of as a clown and nut crazed by Fentanyl and power.”

Tried and tested before, but failed

IF the localized peace talks that were carried out and implemented during the terms of former Presidents Arroyo and Aquino were to be the yardstick for the chances of success of the current tack of the Duterte administration in ending insurgency, then the prospects are dim.

Both of Duterte’s predecessors tried and tested local negotiations in dealing with rebels on the ground, but they failed.

During the time of Gloria Maapagal-Arroyo, the military worked to negotiate with supposed rebels on the ground, with particular emphasis in Mindanao, claiming that Sison and the “off-island” leadership of the NDFP no longer control their comrades in the regions.

Military officials even claimed that the CPP and the NPA had been split between the leadership of Sison and couple Benito and Wilma Tiamzon—a narrative that streamed into the term of Aquino and is being repeated under Duterte.

However, the Tiamzon couple has reappeared in all of the negotiations abroad between the government and the NDFP under Duterte, with an official working for the cease-fire committee of the government with the Left even declaring that it was the first time in the long history of the talks that he has seen such complete attendance of rebel leaders.

In 2013, or in the middle of Aquino’s term, the administration then also pushed for local peace talks, given that the negotiations were in an “on and off” mode,” but the NDFP issued a directive restraining rebels from joining the talks.

As such, the move of the government failed, especially after the CPP declared that not a single unit of the NPA, and any leadership committee of the CPP, is allowed to participate in it.

Learning from lessons

THE government must learn this time from its peace initiatives with the Moros in dealing with communist rebels, and this is by way of addressing the root causes of insurgency, which Sison summed up as requiring genuine political, economic and social reforms.

Both from the government and the rebels’ side, that seems more of rhetoric than anything else.

While the Development Support and Security Plan Kapayapaan, the military’s road map in internal security operations, and even its forerunner, the Internal Peace and Security Plan Bayanihan, both talked about developments and a “whole-of-nation” approach in dealing with communism, it, however, still sticks by and large to what the soldiers know best, which is the body count. Given this, is it any wonder that floating the “localized peace talks” strategy is once again met with an abundance of skepticism? It’s worth watching in the next few days whether the doubters are wrong this time.