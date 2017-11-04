Local currency seen continuing slide up to end-2018 to 53/$1

NO recovery will be seen from the peso in the last two months of the year, as further weakness is expected for the local currency following the Central Bank’s recent stance on monetary policy.

In an assessment of local economic dynamics, ING Bank Manila economist Joey Cuyegkeng said the peso is now expected to end the year at the 51.85-to-a-dollar level—weaker than the 51-to-a-dollar projection made earlier for the local currency.

The peso currently trades at around the 51.5-to-a-dollar level, data from the PDS Group showed, on the back of sustained dollar strength.

The weakness of the peso is expected to extend up until 2018, as the local currency is seen nearing the 53-to-a-dollar territory by the end of next year, based on the calculations of Cuyegkeng.

Preemptive tightening

“Our previous forecast of a stronger peso relies on a BSP [Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas]-MB [Monetary Board] preemptive tightening to reduce any risk of overheating,” Cuyegkeng said, adding that the absence of monetary-rate support for the peso is key to their weaker expectation.

“We reiterate our view that the peso would not receive any outright monetary-policy support anytime soon. The BSP is contented for now to smoothen the peso volatility with direct intervention,” Cuyegkeng said.

According to Cuyegkeng, with the strength of the dollar and limited local economic reports in recent days, the market is now focused on BSP actions.

Rate hike unlikely

But the BSP is not expected to deliver a rate hike in its upcoming November 9 meeting, given recent guidance of a manageable inflation, albeit inching toward the ceiling of the government’s target range.

“There is no compelling reason to tighten based on policy-makers’ view of inflation over the policy horizon and growth this year and the next couple of years,” the economist said.

In the first nine months of the year, inflation averaged 3.1 percent—almost squarely between the 2 percent-to-4 percent target range of the government for 2017. For October, the BSP said inflation would likely fall between 3.2 percent and 3.7 percent due to the higher prices of utility rates, as well as the effect of a weaker peso.

Growth, meanwhile, hit 6.4 percent in the first half of the year, a tad below the government’s 6.5-percent to 7.5-percent growth projection.

In contrast, the United States’ more aggressive stance to normalize its monetary policy will, in turn, provide further support and strength to the dollar against the currencies of emerging-market economies, such as the peso.

“We also anticipate that a third Fed rate hike is likely in December in the absence of a major softening of economic activity and as oil prices remained firm,” the economist said.

Back home, however, the BSP is still expected to remain firm to its status quo stance even in the December meeting—its last monetary policy-setting meeting for the year.

“We also explored last week that the chances of a preemptive move at the December 14 meeting is quite low, given the BSP and economic policy-makers’ view on growth and inflation,” Cuyegkeng said.

The BSP has been maintaining its monetary policy on hold since 2014—sans the transitionary move to interest rate corridor (IRC) framework in 2016. The main overnight reverse repurchase (RRP) rate remains at 3 percent currently.

Trade deficit factor

For next year, Cuyegkeng forecasts the peso to end the year at 52.9 to a dollar, due largely to a resumption of a faster deterioration of the trade deficit. The BSP, however, is then expected to deliver a tightening move to bring the policy rate at 3.5 percent by end-2018.

IHS Markit Principal Economist Bernard Aw also said the recent weakness of the peso has been posing a problem for the local manufacturing sector, especially those that rely on imported inputs for production.

“Input cost inflation picked up sharply, which led firms to raise prices in order to preserve profit margins. Charges for Filipino goods increased at the fastest rate on record,” Aw said.

Despite the weakening, however, the peso is not expected to plunge into a currency crisis.

Views from the Singapore-based DBS Bank showed the regional bank remains optimistic of the Philippines’s ability to manage the weaker peso largely on the back of its strong macroeconomic fundamentals built up over the years.

“As for the weakening peso, a currency crisis in the Philippines is also quite unlikely, as it is still being supported by strong overseas remittances and foreign holdings of bonds are not high,” the bank said.

The DBS Bank forecasts the peso to end the year at 51.2 to a dollar, tamer than the 51.85-to-a-dollar forecast of ING Bank. For 2018, however, the bank sees the peso hitting 52.8 to a dollar.