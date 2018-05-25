Local bets rule Butuan netfest

BUTUAN City bets made their presence felt in the younger age categories of the recent Cebuana Lhuillier Age Group Tennis Championship Series with Joshua Jazz Cinco, Charzel Carzon and May Arabella Alejandro winning their classes in the Group 2 tournament that attracted 118 entries .

It was an all-Butuan affair in the boys’ and girls’ 12-under and girls’ 14-under, as Cinco edged Paul Andre Singcol, 6-3, 6-7, 10-6, in the younger age group and Carzon posted an easy 6-1, 6-4 victory over Keziah Singcol.

Alejandro, on the other hand, beat Samantha Singcol, 6-1,6-0, in the girls’ 14-under final.

“I believe we will never run out of new talents in the provinces wherever we hold the grassroots tennis developmental program and this recent leg in Butuan City again enabled us to spot young players with a lot of potentials,” said Jean Henri Lhuillier, president and CEO of the sponsoring Cebuana Lhuillier Group.

Oroquieta City’s Nash Agustines copped the boys’ 14-under title after a 6-2, 6-2 beating of Lanao del Norte’s John Christopher Sonsona, while Zamboanga del Sur’s Vaughn Spencer Codilla bagged the boys’s 18-under ttle after he defeated Lex Estillore, 6-7, 6-4, 12-10.

Codilla also shared the boys’ 18-under doubles crown with Agustines as they beat Estillore and Kenichiro Suzuki. Estillore, however, consoled himself with the boys’ 16-under trophy after defatong Zamboanga del Norte’s Dwayne Russel Daaroy, 6-1, 7-5.

In the girls’ side of the tournament backed by Dunlop, Siquijor’s Ellaine Rose Bahonsua needed three sets to dispose of Cebu’s Shedel Aighey Gica, 4-6, 6-2, 10-2, for the girls’ 14-under trophy. Bahonsua made it a double after her tandem with Gica ruled the 18-under doubles category.