Little risk of currency turmoil in Asia–A.D.B.

DESPITE the rash of currency depreciation experienced by Asian economies in the past few weeks, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has played down the risk of currency turmoil.

In an Asian Development Blog, ADB Economic Research and Regional Cooperation Department’s Cynthia Castillejos Petacorin, Donghyun Park, and Shu Tian said the depreciation of these currencies only reflects the strength of the US dollar and not a weakness in their economies.

The Philippine peso, the authors said, saw a depreciation of over 6 percent, the second-most depreciated currency. The Pakistani rupee was the most depreciated currency among DMCs with a depreciation of over 8 percent. “The risk of currency turmoil in emerging Asian economies seems relatively limited,” the authors said.

“Asia can thank its relatively strong economic fundamentals for its continued stability despite higher US interest rates and a stronger dollar,” they added.

The authors said, however, that certain market factors— including current account deficits and high inflation— affected the currency depreciation in Indonesia, India and the Philippines.

The Philippines, Indonesia and India have current account deficits that are well below 2 percent of GDP and are backed up by enough reserves and import cover.

Furthermore, monetary authorities from the Philippines, Indonesia and India raised policy rates to stem inflation.

Indonesia raised rates by a total of 50 basis points in May; India raised rates by 25 basis points in June, and the Philippines by 25 basis points last month.

“The drop [depreciation of currencies] has been relatively limited and largely anticipated as global investors pulled back from emerging markets seeking better returns in the US. Central banks in the region have also slightly intervened to defend their local currencies,” the authors said.

However, the recent market turbulence in Argentina and Turkey should be enough reason for Asian countries to “monitor external developments, maintain strong fundamentals, and keep an eye on liquidity conditions to protect financial stability.”

On Monday the President’s economic team assured the public that a weak peso does not mean a weak economy. They stressed that a depreciated peso only means more money for exporters and overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

The peso will continue to weaken in the coming months on the back of the country’s widening trade deficit, according to local economists.

However, economists assured that while this may be the case, it should still not be a cause for “too much worry” since the peso is expected to appreciate toward the end of the year.

In a recent statement, First Metro Investment Corp. (FMIC) and the University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P) noted the peso breached the 53 level and two days after, the peso further slid by 5.8 percent.

With this, FMIC and UA&P said foreign analysts have already raised alarm bells. But overall, the weak peso’s impact will be net positive for the country.

FMIC and UA&P estimated that a 10-percent peso depreciation could lead to a 0.5-percent increase in inflation, while a 6-percent depreciation could lead to 0.3-percent increase.